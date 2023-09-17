G-20 declaration a 'textbook example' for future diplomacy: Former Ambassador

September 17, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - New Delhi

The G-20 declaration that came during India's Presidency was a "textbook example" for future diplomacy, according to former Ambassador Vivek Katju, who especially lauded India's tackling of the Ukraine issue during the summit.

"Given the strong feeling of division in Ukraine, it was not easy to bridge the gap, but the fear that it would be difficult for India to reach a consensus was proved wrong. The declaration will be a textbook example for future diplomacy," Mr. Katju said, participating in a panel discussion on the G-20 summit at the Indian Women's Press Corps (IWPC) here on Saturday.

The panellists also included former Ambassadors K.C. Singh and Rajiv Dogra.

According to a statement issued by IWPC on Sunday, Mr. Katju said inclusion of the African Union in the G-20 was a constructive role played by India. He said the G-20's focus now should be on bringing stability in the world.

The former diplomat, however, emphasised that despite the inclusion of the issue of women’s participation in decision-making, and statements on terrorism, in the G-20 declaration, there was a need for international cooperation on the elimination of corruption.

Commenting on the G-20 declaration, former Ambassador K.C. Singh said the Americans had stepped back in order to get India on board, to ensure India was in the U.S.’ corner against the Chinese.

On the reform of multilateral institutions, Mr. Singh pointed out that China is the biggest debtor with $1.5 trillion in credit. On the India-Middle East-Europe Corridor, he said it was a counter to China's ambitious Belt and Road Initiative or BRI, but expressed doubts over its execution.

Mr. Singh said the new battle was for African resources. "India’s relations with Africa are very old though, but the Chinese too will not be easily displaced," he remarked.

Former Ambassador Dogra, conceding the G-20 success, said, "It wasn't the first time we have had a successful event like this. This is history repeating itself," recalling that India had hosted the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), and Non Aligned Movement (NAM, in 1983).

“India’s diplomacy has had a history of overcoming obstacles,” Mr. Dogra said, adding a note of caution, “Don’t expect G-20 to change the world.”

