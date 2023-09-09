G-20 adopts New Delhi Leaders' Declaration in significant victory for India

September 09, 2023 05:02 pm | Updated 05:02 pm IST - New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 9 announced the adoption of the New Delhi Leaders Declaration, a significant victory for India's G-20 presidency that came amid increasing tensions and divergent views over the Ukraine conflict.

The announcement about the consensus on the declaration and its subsequent adoption came hours after India circulated a new text to the G-20 countries to describe the Ukraine conflict.

Friends, we have just got good news, with the hard work of our teams, and with the cooperation of you all, there is consensus on the New Delhi G-20 Summit Leaders Declaration," PM Modi told the leaders at the summit. "I announce that this declaration is adopted (Banged the gavel thrice)," he announced.

The G-20 Leaders' Summit is being attended by U.S. President Joe Biden, Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva among others. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping are not attending the summit.

Prime Minister Modi is chairing the G-20 summit.

"On this occasion, I convey my heartfelt thanks to ministers, sherpas and all officials who worked hard to make this possible and they are worthy of being praised," PM Modi said.

Hailing the breakthrough, India's G-20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant posted on X, "Historical & Path breaking #G20 Declaration with 100% consensus on all developmental and geo-political issues. The new geopolitical paras are a powerful call for Planet, People, Peace and Prosperity in todays world. Demonstrates PM @narendramodi leadership in today's world."

It is understood that the G-20 countries agreed on the new text to describe the Ukraine conflict that was circulated by India this morning.

There was no consensus on the text to describe the Ukraine issue at the G-20 Sherpa meeting that took place in Nuh district of Haryana from September 3-6.

The G-20 operates under the principle of consensus.

Both Russia and China had agreed to the two paragraphs on the Ukraine conflict in the Bali declaration, but they backtracked from it this year creating difficulties for India.

Almost all key meetings held under India's G-20 presidency including those of finance and foreign ministers, could not come out with consensus documents in view of opposition from Russia and China to any text referring to the Ukraine conflict.

