Fundamental rights under threat: Sonia Gandhi

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday alleged that forces unleashed by the present regime wanted to “dictate what citizens can do or say in the name of uniformity” and thereby deny their fundamental rights.

At a gathering on the occasion of the 130th birth anniversary of Jawaharlal Nehru, she said the past six years had seen “bigotry, injustice and mismanagement of the country”.

“The forces unleashed by our present rulers want to dictate to us what we can do, say or think. Their idea of unity is uniformity. They disrespect and fear diversity which means they deny our pluralism, our freedom of choice, which are integral to our fundamental rights,” she said.

“Their language may be modern, but they seek to take India backward, not forward. For after all, they made no sacrifices to shape India’s destiny. It falls on each and every one of us to pull away this hypocrisy and reveal the darkness lurking beneath. We must unite and speak up against the bigotry, injustice and mismanagement of the last six years,” she added. She said the four pillars of Nehruvian ideology — democratic institution-building, staunch secularism, socialist economics and a non-aligned foreign policy — were under attack.

Earlier, she offered floral tributes at Nehru’s memorial at Shanti Van.

Other dignitaries who went there includedFormer President Pranab Mukherjee, Vice President Hamid Ansari, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and a number of Congress leaders leaders and party workers also paid homage at Shanti Van, where scores of children, clad in Nehru jacket and cap, were also present.

While the great grandson of India first Prime Minister, Rahul Gandhi remembered Pandit Nehru “ a statesman, visionary, scholar, institution builder and one of the great architects of modern India, his sister narrated a story about him.

“My favourite story about my great-grandfather is the one about when as PM, he returned from work at 3 am to find his bodyguard exhausted and asleep on his bed. He covered him with a blanket and slept on an adjacent chair. Sometimes the simplest things tell us more about a man than the most glorious tales,”Ms Vadra tweeted.