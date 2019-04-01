National

Full text: More than 200 writers appeal to citizens against hate politics

01 April 2019 20:32 IST
Updated: 01 April 2019 22:42 IST

Here is the full text of a statement issued by over 200 writers as an appeal to citizens to vote against hate politics.

The upcoming election finds our country at the crossroads. Our Constitution guarantees all its citizens equal rights, the freedom to eat, pray and live as they choose, freedom of expression and the right to dissent. But in the last few years, we have seen citizens being lynched or assaulted or discriminated against because of their community, caste, gender, or the region they come from. Hate politics has been used to divide the country; create fear; and exclude more and more people from living as full-fledged citizens. Writers, artists, filmmakers, musicians and other cultural practitioners have been hounded, intimidated, and censored. Anyone who questions the powers-that-be is in danger of being harassed or arrested on false and ridiculous charges.

All of us want this to change. We don’t want rationalists, writers and activists to be hounded or assassinated. We want stern measures against violence in word or deed against women, dalits, adivasis and minority communities. We want resources and measures for jobs, education, research, healthcare and equal opportunities for all. Most of all, we want to safeguard our diversity and let democracy flourish.

How do we do this? How do we bring about the change we need so urgently? There are many things we need to do and can do. But there is a critical first step.

The first step, the one we can take soon, is to vote out hate politics. Vote out the division of our people; vote out inequality; vote against violence, intimidation and censorship. This is the only way we can vote for an India that renews the promises made by our Constitution. This is why we appeal to all citizens to vote for a diverse and equal India.

 

AJ Thomas

AR Venkatachalapathy

Abhay Maurya

Adil Jussawalla

Ajai Singh

Akeel Bilgrami

Ali Javid

Alok Rai

Amit Chaudhuri

Amit Bhaduri

Amitav Ghosh

Anand

Anand Teltumbde

Ananya Vajpeyi

Ania Loomba

Anil Joshi

Anita Nair

Anita Ratnam

Anita Thampi

Anjali Purohit

Anupama HS

Anuradha Kapur

Anuradha Marwah

Anvar Ali

Apoorvanand

Arjumand Ara

Arjun Dangle

Arun Kamal

Arunava Sinha

Arundhati Roy

Arvind Krishna Mehrotra

Asad Zaidi

Asghar Wajahat

Ashok Vajpeyi

Ashokan Charuvil

Ashwani Kumar

Atamjit Singh

B Rajeevan

Badri Raina

Bajrang Bihari Tiwari

Bali Singh

Bama

Basharat Peer

Benyamin

Bhasha Singh

Bina Sarkar Ellias

CS Chandrika

Chaman Lal

Chandradasan

Chandrakant Patil

Civic Chandran

Dalip Kaur Tiwana

Damodar Mauzo

Datta Damodar Naik

Deepan Sivaraman

Devdan Chaudhuri

Devendra Chaube

Devi Prasad Mishra

Dinesh Kumar Shukla

E Santhoshkumar

EV Ramakrishnan

GN Devy

Gagan Gill

Gauhar Raza

Geeta Kapur

Geetanjali Shree

Girdhar Rathi

Girish Karnad

Githa Hariharan

Govind Prasad

Gulam Mohammed Sheikh

HS Shivaprakash

Hansda Sowvendra Shekhar

Hariyash Rai

Harsh Mander

Hemant Divate

Hemlata Maheshwar

Hiralal Rajasthani

Huchangi Prasad

Ishrat Syed

J Devika

JM Parakh

Jaidev Taneja

Jaishree Misra

Jeet Thayil

Jerry Pinto

Joy Mathew

JV Pawar

K G Shankara Pillai

K N Panikkar

K Satchidanandan

Kalpana Swaminarayan

Kalpana Swaminathan

Kavery Nambisan

Keki Daruwalla

Kiran Nagarkar

KM Shrimali

KP Ramanunni

Kunal Basu

Kutti Revathi

M Mukundan

MMP Singh

Madhu Bhaduri

Makarand Sathe

Malavika Kapur

Mamang Dai

Mamta Sagar

Manash Bhattacharya

Manasi

Mangad Ratnakaran

Mangalesh Dabral

Manishi Jani

Manmohan

Manoj Kulkarni

Manoj Kuroor

Maria Couto

Meena Kandasamy

Megha Pansare

Mogalli Ganesh

Mrinal Pande

Mukul Kesavan

NS Madhavan

NP Hafiz Mohamad

Nabaneeta Dev Sen

Nalin Ranjan Singh

Namita Gokhale

Namita Singh

Nancy Adajania

Nayantara Sahgal

Neeraj Singh

Nityanand Tiwari

Noor Zaheer

Orijit Sen

P Sivakami

PN Gopikrishnan

PP Ramachandran

Pankaj Bisht

Paul Zacharia

Prabha Varma

Prabodh Parikh

Pradnya Daya Pawar

Prem Tiwari

Priya Sarukkai Chabria

Purushottam Agarwal

R Unni

Rahamath Tarikere

Rahman Abbas

Rajendra Chenni

Rajendra Rajan

Rajesh Joshi

Rajiv Ranjan Singh

Ramprakash Tripathi

Ranjit Hoskote

Raosaheb Kasbe

Rakesh Tiwari

Ravishankar

Rekha Awasthi

Ritu Menon

Robin Ngangom

Romila Thapar

Ruchira Gupta

Rukmini Bhaya Nair

S Joseph

Sachin Ketkar

Saleem Peeradina

Salim Yusufji

Salma

Samik Bandyopadhyay

Sanjeev Kaushal

Sanjeev Khandekar

Sanjeev Kumar

Sarabjeet Garcha

Satish Alekar

Savitri Rajeevan

Sethu

Shafi Shauq

Shailesh Singh

Shanta Acharya

Shanta Gokhale

Sharankumar Limbale

Sharmila Samant

Shashi Deshpande

Shekhar Joshi

Shobha Singh

Shubha

Smita Sahay

Srilata K

Subodh Sarkar

Sudeep Chakravarti

Sudeshna Banerjee

Sudhanva Deshpande

Sudhir Chandra

Suresh Chabria

TM Krishna

Tekchand

Udayan Vajpeyi

Urvashi Butalia

Vaasanthi

Vanamala Viswanatha

Vijay Prashad

Venita Coelho

Vijayalakshmi

Vinita Agrawal

Vinitabh

Vishnu Nagar

Vishwanath Tripathi

Vivan Sundaram

Vivek Shanbhag

Volga

Zoya Hasan

