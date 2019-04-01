Full text: More than 200 writers appeal to citizens against hate politics

Here is the full text of a statement issued by over 200 writers as an appeal to citizens to vote against hate politics.
The upcoming election finds our country at the crossroads. Our Constitution guarantees all its citizens equal rights, the freedom to eat, pray and live as they choose, freedom of expression and the right to dissent. But in the last few years, we have seen citizens being lynched or assaulted or discriminated against because of their community, caste, gender, or the region they come from. Hate politics has been used to divide the country; create fear; and exclude more and more people from living as full-fledged citizens. Writers, artists, filmmakers, musicians and other cultural practitioners have been hounded, intimidated, and censored. Anyone who questions the powers-that-be is in danger of being harassed or arrested on false and ridiculous charges.
All of us want this to change. We don’t want rationalists, writers and activists to be hounded or assassinated. We want stern measures against violence in word or deed against women, dalits, adivasis and minority communities. We want resources and measures for jobs, education, research, healthcare and equal opportunities for all. Most of all, we want to safeguard our diversity and let democracy flourish.
How do we do this? How do we bring about the change we need so urgently? There are many things we need to do and can do. But there is a critical first step.
The first step, the one we can take soon, is to vote out hate politics. Vote out the division of our people; vote out inequality; vote against violence, intimidation and censorship. This is the only way we can vote for an India that renews the promises made by our Constitution. This is why we appeal to all citizens to vote for a diverse and equal India.
AJ Thomas
AR Venkatachalapathy
Abhay Maurya
Adil Jussawalla
Ajai Singh
Akeel Bilgrami
Ali Javid
Alok Rai
Amit Chaudhuri
Amit Bhaduri
Amitav Ghosh
Anand
Anand Teltumbde
Ananya Vajpeyi
Ania Loomba
Anil Joshi
Anita Nair
Anita Ratnam
Anita Thampi
Anjali Purohit
Anupama HS
Anuradha Kapur
Anuradha Marwah
Anvar Ali
Apoorvanand
Arjumand Ara
Arjun Dangle
Arun Kamal
Arunava Sinha
Arundhati Roy
Arvind Krishna Mehrotra
Asad Zaidi
Asghar Wajahat
Ashok Vajpeyi
Ashokan Charuvil
Ashwani Kumar
Atamjit Singh
B Rajeevan
Badri Raina
Bajrang Bihari Tiwari
Bali Singh
Bama
Basharat Peer
Benyamin
Bhasha Singh
Bina Sarkar Ellias
CS Chandrika
Chaman Lal
Chandradasan
Chandrakant Patil
Civic Chandran
Dalip Kaur Tiwana
Damodar Mauzo
Datta Damodar Naik
Deepan Sivaraman
Devdan Chaudhuri
Devendra Chaube
Devi Prasad Mishra
Dinesh Kumar Shukla
E Santhoshkumar
EV Ramakrishnan
GN Devy
Gagan Gill
Gauhar Raza
Geeta Kapur
Geetanjali Shree
Girdhar Rathi
Girish Karnad
Githa Hariharan
Govind Prasad
Gulam Mohammed Sheikh
HS Shivaprakash
Hansda Sowvendra Shekhar
Hariyash Rai
Harsh Mander
Hemant Divate
Hemlata Maheshwar
Hiralal Rajasthani
Huchangi Prasad
Ishrat Syed
J Devika
JM Parakh
Jaidev Taneja
Jaishree Misra
Jeet Thayil
Jerry Pinto
Joy Mathew
JV Pawar
K G Shankara Pillai
K N Panikkar
K Satchidanandan
Kalpana Swaminarayan
Kalpana Swaminathan
Kavery Nambisan
Keki Daruwalla
Kiran Nagarkar
KM Shrimali
KP Ramanunni
Kunal Basu
Kutti Revathi
M Mukundan
MMP Singh
Madhu Bhaduri
Makarand Sathe
Malavika Kapur
Mamang Dai
Mamta Sagar
Manash Bhattacharya
Manasi
Mangad Ratnakaran
Mangalesh Dabral
Manishi Jani
Manmohan
Manoj Kulkarni
Manoj Kuroor
Maria Couto
Meena Kandasamy
Megha Pansare
Mogalli Ganesh
Mrinal Pande
Mukul Kesavan
NS Madhavan
NP Hafiz Mohamad
Nabaneeta Dev Sen
Nalin Ranjan Singh
Namita Gokhale
Namita Singh
Nancy Adajania
Nayantara Sahgal
Neeraj Singh
Nityanand Tiwari
Noor Zaheer
Orijit Sen
P Sivakami
PN Gopikrishnan
PP Ramachandran
Pankaj Bisht
Paul Zacharia
Prabha Varma
Prabodh Parikh
Pradnya Daya Pawar
Prem Tiwari
Priya Sarukkai Chabria
Purushottam Agarwal
R Unni
Rahamath Tarikere
Rahman Abbas
Rajendra Chenni
Rajendra Rajan
Rajesh Joshi
Rajiv Ranjan Singh
Ramprakash Tripathi
Ranjit Hoskote
Raosaheb Kasbe
Rakesh Tiwari
Ravishankar
Rekha Awasthi
Ritu Menon
Robin Ngangom
Romila Thapar
Ruchira Gupta
Rukmini Bhaya Nair
S Joseph
Sachin Ketkar
Saleem Peeradina
Salim Yusufji
Salma
Samik Bandyopadhyay
Sanjeev Kaushal
Sanjeev Khandekar
Sanjeev Kumar
Sarabjeet Garcha
Satish Alekar
Savitri Rajeevan
Sethu
Shafi Shauq
Shailesh Singh
Shanta Acharya
Shanta Gokhale
Sharankumar Limbale
Sharmila Samant
Shashi Deshpande
Shekhar Joshi
Shobha Singh
Shubha
Smita Sahay
Srilata K
Subodh Sarkar
Sudeep Chakravarti
Sudeshna Banerjee
Sudhanva Deshpande
Sudhir Chandra
Suresh Chabria
TM Krishna
Tekchand
Udayan Vajpeyi
Urvashi Butalia
Vaasanthi
Vanamala Viswanatha
Vijay Prashad
Venita Coelho
Vijayalakshmi
Vinita Agrawal
Vinitabh
Vishnu Nagar
Vishwanath Tripathi
Vivan Sundaram
Vivek Shanbhag
Volga
Zoya Hasan