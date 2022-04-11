Full list of individuals designated as ‘terrorist’ under the UAPA

File photo of Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed. | Photo Credit: PTI

April 11, 2022 11:56 IST

Hafiz Talha Saeed is the latest to be added to a list of 32 individuals declared terrorists under UAPA.

On April 8, Hafiz Talha Saeed, a senior leader of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and son of LeT founder Hafiz Muhammad Saeed, was designated a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (UAPA).

He is one of 32 individuals designated as terrorists under the Act since its amendment in 2019.

Hafiz Muhammad Saeed, one of the masterminds behind the Mumbai terror attacks on November 26, 2008, was one of the first to be declared a terrorist under the law. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has now added his son to the list, noting his involvement in the recruitment of operatives, planning, and execution of terror attacks, and his sermons promoting jehad against India, Israel, and the US.

The UAPA aims to prevent unlawful activities and terrorist activities in the country. Originally only covering organizations that engage in terrorism, the Act was amended in 2019 to allow the government to designate individuals as terrorists too.

Under Section 35 of the UAPA, the central government can, by notification in the official gazette, add or remove the names of individuals to the Fourth Schedule, if it believes that they are engaging in terrorism.

Here is the list of 32 individuals currently designated as terrorists under the act:

1. Maulana Masood Azhar

Aliases: Maulana Mohammad Masood Azhar Alvi, Vali Adam Issa

Who: Founder and chief of Jaish-e-Mohammed. He was a key conspirator in the 2001 attack on the Indian Parliament which led to the deaths of 14 people, including 5 terrorists, and the escalation of tensions between India and Pakistan. He was also allegedly involved in the 2016 Pathankot attack and the 2019 attack on a CRPF convoy in Pulwama that led to the death of 44 CRPF personnel.

2. Hafiz Muhammad Saeed

Aliases: Hafiz Mohammad Sahib, Hafiz Muhammad, Hafiz Saeed, Mohammad Sayed, Muhammad Saeed

Who: The founder of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operating in Kashmir. He is one of the terrorists accused of masterminding the 26/11 attacks in Mumbai in 2008 which left 166 innocents dead. He was also involved in the 2000 attack on the Red Fort, 2008 Rampur attack, and 2015 attack on a BSF convoy at Udhampur in Jammu and Kashmir. Hafiz Saeed was among the first four individuals to be designated as a terrorist under the UAPA post its 2019 amendment. At present, he is serving a prison sentence in Pakistan for terror financing.

3. Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi

Aliases: Abu Waheed Irshad Ahmad Arshad, Kaki Ur-Rehman, Zakir Rehman Lakhvi, Zaki-Ur-Rehman Lakvi, Zakir Rehman.

Who: Senior leader in LeT, has already been sentenced to prison for terror financing. He is also accused of involvement in 26/11 and the Indian Parliament attacks.

4 . Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar

Aliases: Dawood Bhai, Dawood Sabri, Iqbal Seth, Bada Patel, Abdul Hamid Abdul Aziz, Anis Ibrahim, Aziz Dilip, Dawood Ibrahim Memon, Shaikh Mohd Ismail Abdul Rehman, Ibrahim Shaikh Mohd Anis, Shaikh Ismail Abdul, Sheikh Farooqi

Who: Starting out as a Dongri Don, Dawood founded the D-Company in the 1970s and has been involved in drug dealing, money laundering, smuggling as well as gang violence and terrorist activities since then. Dawood was involved in the 1993 Bombay bomb blasts that left 257 dead after 13 bombs were set off at multiple locations across the city, including the Air India headquarters, Bombay Stock Exchange, and the Shiv Sena office. He has also been placed on the FBI and Interpol’s Most Wanted lists.

5. Wadhawa Singh Babbar

Aliases: Chacha, Babbar

Who: The chief of the Khalistani separatist organization Babbar Khalsa International (BKI.) BKI has been responsible for attacks, assassination attempts, and bombings. Babbar is currently said to be based in Lahore.

6. Lakhbir Singh

Alias: Rode

Who: Khalistani separatist, current head of the International Sikh Youth Federation (ISYF) and associated with the Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF). He is the nephew of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, the Sikh militant leader who was killed in Operation Blue Star. He is currently suspected to be in Lahore.

7. Ranjeet Singh

Alias: Neeta

Who: The chief of KZF, a designated terrorist organization under the UAPA. He is one of the terrorists accused of several bomb blasts between 1988 and 1999 on transport running between Jammu and Pathankot. He has links to the smuggling world and is accused of the 2001 murder of the Deputy Superintendent of Police in Jammu and Kashmir.

8.Paramjit Singh

Alias: Panjwar

Who: The leader of the Khalistan Commando Force (KCF), a Sikh insurgency organization. He is wanted for terrorism, conspiracy, smuggling and murder. KCF is also accused of the murder of Indian Army General AS Vaidya and the 1995 assassination of Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh.

9. Bhupinder Singh Bhinda

Who: Member of KZF, which is also banned in the European Union. He is based in Germany and was accused of attempting to assassinate Baba Gurinder Singh Dhillon, leader of the Radha Soami Satsang Beas in Vienna.

10. Gurmeet Singh Bagga

Who: Member of KZF. He is also based in Germany and was sentenced to three years in jail for the attempted assassination of Baba Gurinder Singh Dhillon. He is also accused of involvement in drug smuggling from Punjab to Pakistan using drones.

11. Gurpatwant Singh Pannun

Who: Founder and legal counsel to Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) a Khalistani separatist group based in the USA. India has designated SFJ as a terrorist organisation under the UAPA.

12. Hardeep Singh Nijjar

Who : Leader of Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF), member of BKI, also linked to Sikhs for Justice. He is currently resident in Canada and remains accused of conspiring to carry out terror attacks in India.

13. Paramjit Singh

Alias: Pamma

Who: Member of KTF and associated with BKI as well. He is also accused of spearheading bomb blasts in Patiala and Ambala, and of planning the 2009 murder of Rulda Singh, leader of the Rashtriya Sikh Sangat, a faction of RSS.

14. Sajid Mir

Alias: Sajid Majeed, Ibrahim Shah, Wasi, Khali, Muhammad Waseem

Who: Top commander for LeT. Also accused of involvement in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks in 2008. He is based in Pakistan.

15 Yusuf Muzammil

Aliases: Ahmad Bhai, Yousuf Muzammil Butt, Hurreira Bhai.

Who: The commander of LeT in Jammu and Kashmir, he is currently believed to be resident in Pakistan. He is also accused of involvement in the 26/11 attacks.

16. Abdur Rehman Makki

Alias: Abdul Rehman Makki

Who: Brother-in-law of LeT co-founder Hafiz Saeed. He is listed on the National Investigation Agency’s Most Wanted list.

17. Shahid Mehmood

Alias: Shahid Mehmood Rehmatullah

Who: Deputy chief of Falah-i-Insaniyat (FIF.) The FIF is a banned outfit that is a part of the LeT.

18. Farhatullah Ghori

Aliases: Abu Sufiyan, Sardar Sahab, Faru.

Who: Terrorist involved in 2002 Akshardham temple attacks and 2005 suicide attack on a Hyderabad Task Force office. He is based in Pakistan.

19. Abdul Rauf Asghar

Aliases: Mufti, Mufti Asghar, Saad baba, Maulana Mufti Rauf Asghar.

Who: Terrorist based in Pakistan involved in the setting up of training camps for the recruitment and training of militants in the country. He is also a key conspirator in the 2001 attack on the Indian Parliament.

20. Ibrahim Athar

Aliases: Ahmed Ali Mohd. Ali Shaikh, Javed Amjad Siddiqui, A.A. Shaikh, Chief

Who: Terrorist involved in the 1999 Kandahar hijacking of Indian Airlines flight 814 (IC 814) which ended only upon the release of three terrorists by India. He was also a conspirator in the 2001 Parliament attack.

21. Yusuf Azhar

Aliases: Azhar Yusuf, Mohd. Salim

Who: Pakistan-based terrorist and brother-in-law of JeM leader Masood Azhar. He was also involved in the 1999 Kandahar hijacking.

22. Shahid Latif

Aliases: Chota Shahid Bhai, Noor Al Din

Who: Commander of Sialkot sector of the JeM. He is involved in facilitation of terrorist activities in India including launching of terrorist operatives into India and the execution of terror plots.

23. Syed Mohammad Yusuf Shah

Aliases: Syed Salahudeen, Peer Sahab, Buzurg

Who: Supreme commander of Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) and chairman of the United Jihad Council. He is involved in arranging funds and financing to advance terrorist activities in India by mujahideen. He was one of several individuals designated as global terrorists by the US Department of State under executive order 13224 in the year 2001.

24. Ghulam Nabi Khan

Aliases: Amir Khan, Saifullah Khalid, Khalid Saifullah, Jawaad, Daand

Who: The deputy Supreme of Hizbul Mujahideen based in Pakistan.

25. Zaffar Hussain Bhat

Aliases: Khursheed, Mohd. Zafar Khan, Moulvi, Khursheed Ibrahim

Who: Deputy chief of the HM. He oversees finance and reroutes money to mujahideen in the Kashmir Valley.

26. Riyaz lsmail Shahbandr

Aliases: Shah Riyaz Ahmed, Riyaz Bhatkal, Md. Riyaz, Ahmed Bhai, Rasool Khan, Roshan Khan, Aziz

Who: One of the founding members of Indian Mujahideen (IM.) He has participated in multiple devastating terror attacks across the country, including the German Bakery blast in Pune, the Chinnaswamy Stadium blast in Bangalore, the Jama Masjid blasts, and the Sheetla ghat blasts, all of which occurred in 2010; as also the 2011 Mumbai attacks.

27. Mohammad lqbal

Aliases: Shabandri Mohammed lqbal, lqbal Bhatkal.

Who: Co-founder of IM. He participated in terror financing and multiple terror attacks in India including the German Bakery and Chinnaswamy Stadium blasts in 2010. He is also wanted for the serial blasts in Jaipur, Delhi, Ahmedabad and Surat, all in 2008.

28. Shaikh Shakeel

Alias: Chhota Shakeel.

Who: D-Company member and associate of Dawood Ibrahim, based in Pakistan. He finances and facilitates underworld activities and operatives, and was also responsible for smuggling weapons to Gujarat during the 1993 Bombay blasts.

29. Mohammad Anis Shaikh

Who: Terrorist based in Pakistan and a facilitator of arms and ammunition supply. He was also involved in the 1993 Bombay blasts.

30. Ibrahim Memon

Aliases: Tiger Memon, Mushtaq, Sikander, Ibrahim Abdul Razak Memon, Mustafa, Ismail

Who: Alleged mastermind behind the 1993 Bombay blasts and Yakub Memon’s brother. The Pakistan-based terrorist is wanted by Interpol and CBI.

31. Javed Chikna

Alias: Javed Dawood Tailor

Who: Associate of Dawood Ibrahim. He was involved in the 1993 Bombay blasts. He is now based in Pakistan

32. Hafiz Talha Saeed

Who: Son of LeT founder Hafiz Mohammad Saeed and senior leader in the group. Per a Gazette notification from the Home Ministry, he is the head of the LeT cleric wing and has delivered sermons urging jehad against India and other countries. He is also allegedly involved in fund collection and the planning of attacks by LeT operatives in India and Afghanistan.