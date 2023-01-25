Full list of 2023 Padma awards

January 25, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated January 26, 2023 12:47 am IST - New Delhi

Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh, on the opposite side of the ideological spectrum to the BJP, architect Balkrishna Doshi and Dilip Mahalanabis, a doctor from West Bengal, will be honoured with the Padma Vibhushan posthumously, the country’s second highest civilian award announced on the eve of Republic Day.

A citation said Dr. Dilip Mahalanabis popularised the use of Oral Rehydration Solution while serving at a refugee camp during the 1971 Bangladesh War.

Mr. Yadav, a socialist leader who passed away last year, was the founder of the Samajwadi Party and served thrice as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain and veteran politician S.M. Krishna, who quit the Congress to join the Bharatiya Janata Party in Karnataka in 2017, were among those selected for the Padma Vibhushan. Mr. Krishna (90) earlier this month announced retirement from active politics.

The President of India has approved 106 Padma awards. The list comprises six Padma Vibhushan, nine Padma Bhushan and 91 Padma Shri awards. Nineteen of the awardees are women and the list includes seven honoured posthumously.

Personalities from poll-bound Tripura, Nagaland and Karnataka feature among the list of awardees.

Industrialist Kumar Mangalam Birla and Sudha Murty, chairperson of the Infosys Foundation, were honoured with the Padma Bhushan. Eight people from poll-bound Karnataka have been chosen for this year’s awards, including Mr. Krishna and Kannada novelist S.L. Bhyrappa.

The 90-year-old Somanahalli Mallaiah Krishna, who has served in various positions including that of External Affairs Minister, Maharashtra Governor and Chief Minister of Karnataka, is credited with building Brand Bengaluru. Mr. Bhyrappa, one of the most celebrated and prolific novelists in Kannada, has been translated into nearly every Indian language, besides English.

Ramkuiwangbe Newme (75), a Naga social worker from Dima Hasao in Assam, who dedicated his life for the conservation and preservation of Heraka religion, won the Padma Shri.

Composer M.M. Keeravani, who recently won the Golden Globe, has also been recognised with the Padma Shri.

Ratan Chandra Kar (66), a retired government doctor from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands who has worked with the Jarawa tribes, was conferred with a Padma Shri. Mr. Kar treated the Jarawas during the measles epidemic of 1999 and brought them back from the verge of extinction, contributing to their increase in population from 76 to 270.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, “Congratulations to those who have been conferred the Padma Awards. India cherishes their rich and varied contributions to the nation and their efforts to enhance our growth trajectory.”

Unsung heroes

Mahalanabis, who promoted the worldwide use of Oral Rehydration Solution saving over 5 crore lives globally, was among the 26 unsung heroes named for the coveted awards.

Siddi tribal social worker from Gujarat Hirabai Lobi and war veteran Munishwar Chander Dawar who has been treating under priviledged people in Madhya Pradesh won the Padma Shri.

Among those selected for the Padma Shri were ‘Kannur ke Gandhi’ V.P. Appukuttan Poduval, a 99-year old freedom fighter who participated in the Quit India movement, snake catchers Vadivel Gopal and Masi Sadaiyan of the Irula Tribe in Tamil Nadu and 98-year old organic farmer Tula Ram Upreti from Sikkim.

These awards are conferred by the President at ceremonial functions which are held at the Rashtrapati Bhawan usually around March or April every year.

(With PTI inputs)

Full list of 2023 Padma awards

Padma Vibhushan

Balkrishna Doshi (Posthumous) Others - Architecture Gujarat Zakir Hussain Art Maharashtra S M Krishna Public Affairs Karnataka Dilip Mahalanabis (Posthumous) Medicine West Bengal Srinivas Varadhan Science & Engineering USA Mulayam Singh Yadav (Posthumous) Public Affairs Uttar Pradesh

Padma Bhushan

S L Bhyrappa Literature & Education Karnataka Kumar Mangalam Birla Trade & Industry Maharashtra Shri Deepak Dhar Science & Engineering Maharashtra Vani Jairam Art Tamil Nadu Swami Chinna Jeeyar Others - Spiritualism Telangana Suman Kalyanpur Art Maharashtra

Kapil Kapoor Literature & Education Delhi Sudha Murty Social Work Karnataka Kamlesh D Patel Others - Spiritualism Telangana

Padma Shri

Source: Ministry of Home Affairs