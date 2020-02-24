National

Fugitive gangster Ravi Pujari brought to Bengaluru from Senegal

Gangster Ravi Pujari was nabbed in South Africa in a joint operation by the SA police and Senegal security agencies and was later extradited to Senegal, according to police sources.

Fugitive gangster Ravi Pujari who is wanted for many crimes, including murder and extortion, was brought in the early hours of Monday from Senegal via France to Bengaluru, police said.

“Yes, we have brought him,” a police officer told PTI  requesting anonymity.

The gangster was nabbed in South Africa in a joint operation by the SA police and Senegal security agencies and was later extradited to Senegal, said police sources.

On learning about his arrest in Senegal, a team of police officers, including Additional Director General of Police Amar Kumar Pandey and Bengaluru Joint Police Commissioner Sandeep Patil went to Senegal to bring him.

A native of Udupi in Karnataka, Ravi Pujari grew up in Dombivali. He was arrested in Senegal last week.

The team completed the extradition process and finally brought him to Bengaluru by an Air France flight.

The don was arrested by the Senegal authorities last year and the India police failed at efforts to arrest him as a local court there granted him bail.

The gangster then jumped the bail and fled Senegal and had holed up in South Africa, said police sources.

The gangster was allegedly involved in many crimes and had set up his network in Karnataka.

