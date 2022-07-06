Fuel consumption norms for buses and trucks soon

The Hindu Bureau July 06, 2022 21:51 IST

Under the CFSC testing, a vehicle is driven on a test track at a constant speed to measure its fuel efficiency. File | Photo Credit: AFP

Buses and trucks will be required to comply with fuel consumption norms from April 2023 that applied only to passenger vehicles so far, according to a draft notification issued by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. The Ministry has proposed to amend the Central Motor Vehicles Rules so that the Constant Fuel Consumption Standards (CFCS) include medium and heavy-duty motor vehicles of various categories either manufactured in India or imported to the country. These rules so far applied only to passenger vehicles with up to nine seats. The Ministry has invited comments for a period of 30 days. Under the CFSC testing, a vehicle is driven on a test track at a constant speed to measure its fuel efficiency. Once the final notification is issued, the government will upload the test results for all vehicle models to enable buyers to make informed decisions.



