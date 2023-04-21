FOSCOS web application of FSSAI to be available in regional languages

April 21, 2023 06:01 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Supporting ease of doing business in procuring licenses/registration by Food Business Operators (FBOs), the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has undertaken to translate its web-based application Food Safety and Compliance System (FOSCOS) in Hindi, followed by all regional languages.

The latest measure is aimed at supporting ease of use for all new FBOs in applying for licenses. As a result, more than 1.2 crore have registered the FBOs for license renewal, said a release issued by the Health Ministry. It added that this would also result in a boost in traffic and revenue, expand reachability and deliver a world-class experience.

The FOSCOS is a comprehensive system for the registration and licensing of FBOs. It is a one-point stop for FBOs for their interface with the food safety regulator, for all type of compliances.