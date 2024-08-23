ADVERTISEMENT

FSSAI orders removal of A1, A2 milk claims from products

Published - August 23, 2024 02:25 am IST - New Delhi

FSSAI said these claims do not conform with the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006

PTI

Food safety regulator FSSAI on Thursday directed food businesses, including e-commerce players, to remove claims of 'A1' and 'A2' types of milk and milk products from packaging, calling such labelling misleading.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) said these claims do not conform with the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. In its latest order, FSSAI said it had examined the issue and found that A1 and A2 differentiation is linked to the structure of beta-casein protein in milk.

However, current FSSAI regulations do not recognise this differentiation. "FBOs are instructed to remove such claims from their products," the regulator said, referring to food business operators.

E-commerce platforms were also told to remove these claims from products and websites immediately. Companies have been given six months to exhaust pre-printed labels, with no further extensions to be granted.

A1 and A2 milk differ in their beta-casein protein composition, which varies based on cow breed. The regulator emphasised strict compliance with this directive.

Welcoming the order, Parag Milk Foods Chairman Devendra Shah said the FSSAI order is a step in the right direction. "A1 and A2 is the category developed by marketing gimmick...It's essential that we eliminate misleading claims that can misinform consumers," he said in a separate statement.

A1 or A2 milk product category never existed and globally also this trend is fading away, he said, and added that the FSSAI’s clarification supports this broader understanding.

