FSSAI launches project to tackle microplastic contamination in food products

Food regulator Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has launched a project to assess microplastic contamination in food products and develop methods for its detection.

The FSSAI has launched an innovative project to tackle the growing concern of microplastic contamination in food, recognising microplastic pollution as an emerging threat that requires immediate attention.

According to an official statement, the project — Micro-and Nano-Plastics as Emerging Food Contaminants: Establishing Validated Methodologies and Understanding the Prevalence in Different Food Matrices — was started in March this year.

The aim is to develop and validate analytical methods for detecting micro and nano-plastics in various food products, as well as assess their prevalence and exposure levels in India.

"The primary objectives of the project include developing standard protocols for micro/nano-plastic analysis, conducting intra- and inter-laboratory comparisons, and generating critical data on microplastic exposure levels among consumers," FSSAI said.

This study is being implemented in collaboration with leading research institutions across the country, including the CSIR-Indian Institute of Toxicology Research (Lucknow), ICAR-Central Institute of Fisheries Technology (Kochi), and the Birla Institute of Technology and Science (Pilani).

FSSAI pointed out that the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), in its recent report, has highlighted the presence of microplastics in common food items like sugar and salt.

"While the report underscores the global prevalence of microplastics, it also emphasises the need for more robust data to fully understand the implications for human health and safety, particularly in the Indian context," the regulator said.

FSSAI said it is committed to ensuring that Indian consumers have access to safe and healthy food.

While global studies have highlighted the presence of microplastics in various foods, FSSAI said it is imperative to generate reliable data specific to India.

"This project will help understand the extent of microplastic contamination in Indian food and guide the formulation of effective regulations and safety standards to protect public health," the regulator said.

The findings from this project will not only inform the regulatory actions but also contribute to the global understanding of microplastic contamination, it added.

