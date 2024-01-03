FSSAI issues show cause notice to IndiGo for serving sandwich with worms

January 03, 2024 11:49 pm | Updated 11:50 pm IST - NEW DELHI:

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), has issued a show cause notice to IndiGo for allegedly serving unsafe food to a passenger in its flight on December 29.

The letter accessed by The Hindu states that airline has been directed to show cause within seven days from the date of issue of the letter (January 2) as to why their license be should not be considered for suspension or cancellation and action be initiated as per the FSS Act, 2006 and rules and regulations made there under.

Earlier an IndiGo passenger, Kushboo Gupta, flying on 6E 6107 from Delhi to Mumbai took to social media and complained about a worm crawling in a sandwich served to her by the airline onboard a flight.

“Despite informing the airline staff about worms in the sandwich, the cabin crew continued to serve these sandwiches to other passengers,” Ms. Gupta said in the video.

The airline in a statement apologised to the passenger, and said it was examining the matter. “The matter is currently under thorough examination, and we are working closely with our caterer to ensure appropriate corrective measures are taken,” the airline said.