FSSAI issues directive on online usage of its identity

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has directed that no entity can register its website with the domain name comprising the word ‘FSSAI’, or to use its name and logo.

Stating this on Thursday, the FSSAI said that the domain names of a number of websites comprised the word ‘FSSAI’, along with the prefix or suffix “registration”, “license”, etc. Some such websites also use the FSSAI’s logo.

The FSSAI is a statutory body constituted under the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India Act, 2006.

“FSSAI has not authorised any entity to register its website with the domain name comprising the word ‘FSSAI’ or to use its name and logo, or represent FSSAI as such. In the event any one intends to avail the services of any such online website for registration/ license as food business operator (FBO), it is advisable that background check of such third party should be carried out with regard to authenticity or reliability of its services. FSSAI shall not be responsible for loss or damage suffered by the FBO on account of deficiency of services by such party,” noted a release issued by the Authority.

It informed the public that applications for FSSAI license or registration by FBOs can only be made at the online Food Licensing and Registration portal of the FSSAI.

Pawan Agarwal, CEO, FSSAI has also appealed to the public to exercise care and caution while applying for FSSAI license and registration as an FBO.