ADVERTISEMENT

FSSAI asks states, UTs to deploy mobile testing vans to check milk quality in view of Holi

March 04, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - New Delhi

FSSAI has also urged consumers to get their milk and milk products tested through the FSWs deployed closest to them.

PTI

Representational image. File

Food regulator Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has asked states and Union Territories to deploy mobile testing vans to check quality of milk and milk products considering higher demand during upcoming Holi festival.

FSSAI said in a statement that it has "directed states/UTs  to deploy Food Safety on Wheels (FSW) mobile food testing vans, to check adulteration of milk and milk products considering the ensuing festive season of Holi."

The authority has requested the Commissioner of Food Safety of all states/UTs to  carry out testing of at least 10 samples of milk and milk products per FSW on a daily basis to tighten vigilance against milk adulteration.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

FSSAI has also urged consumers to get their milk and milk products tested through the FSWs deployed closest to them.

The test can be carried out free of cost.

FSSAI said the whole exercise is targeted towards ensuring availability of safe and pure milk and milk products to the consumers of the country.

Currently, 168 FSWs are available with states/UTs for carrying out on-the-spot food testing for various food products, including milk and milk products.

Tests for fats, solid-not-fat, protein, adulterants like added water, urea, sucrose, maltodexterine, and ammonium sulphate can be done through the Milk-o-Screen system installed at FSWs. 

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US