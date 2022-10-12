Fruits of reservation not percolated to bottom of society: NHRC chief

Justice Arun Kumar Mishra | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) chairperson Justice (retd) Arun Kumar Mishra on Wednesday said "fruits of reservation" had not "percolated to the bottom" of the society and emphasised on the need for reservation despite the governments running several socio-economic welfare schemes.

In his address at the NHRC Foundation Day, Mr. Mishra also pressed for urgent jail reforms.

"Several measures have been taken for socio-economic and political upliftment of the marginalised sections. More affirmative action is needed. The time has come to clarify that unrepresented classes in services are provided reservation within the reserved category itself to ensure overall development, because fruits of reservation have not percolated to the bottom," he said.

Though India has many socio-economic welfare schemes, "reservation is still needed for upliftment", the NHRC chief added.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar was the chief guest at the event held at Dr Ambedkar International Centre here.

Mr. Mishra also flagged many other human rights-related issues associated with mental health institutions, pollution, human trafficking, and cyberspace among others.

"We must achieve gender equality and equality for all, particularly for women. They can't be deprived of civil liberties and rights under the guise of 'dharma' and customary practices. Without gender equality in all aspects, realisation of human rights will remain a distant dream," he said.

On Delhi's pollution issue, the NHRC chief said the burning of stubble in nearby states "must stop at once".

"Every winter, Delhi is choked due to the burning of stubble in nearby states, "he said and flagged that it as a" grave violation" of right to clean air and it endangered lives.

On mental health institutions in the country, Mr. Mishra said their conditions needed to improve drastically.

He mentioned that an NHRC team had in the recent past visited mental health institutions in Gwalior, Agra, and Ranchi, and special rapporteurs of the rights panel are at present visiting 39 such hospitals.

He lamented that most state governments did not comply with the Mental Healthcare Act, 2017, and "thousands of people are still in mental institutions despite being cured, on flimsy pretexts".

Justice Mishra appealed to the society and NGOs to help in their "healing process".

On jails, he said, "They are places to reform criminals. Unfortunately, they have become places where often crimes are committed. Urgent jail reforms are needed to prevent such acts and crimes in jails have to be dealt with sternly."

The NHRC chief also spoke on the condition of workers who engage in hazardous activities such as cleaning of sewers.

He reminded that the NHRC had issued an advisory in this connection earlier and sent notices to local authorities to fix accountability in case of death of workers.

NHRC was set up under the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993, on October 12, 1993, for the promotion and protection of human rights.