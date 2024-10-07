From R.G. Kar to environment: Puja organisers focus on pressing themes of current times

Durga Puja organisers in the city and its outskirts are channeling their installation creativity into a powerful commentary on pressing issues — ranging from women’s rights and social justice to environmental threats and rapid urbanisation.

Yet, amidst the vibrant festivities, only one puja committee dared to acknowledge the chilling reality of the ongoing protests over the brutal rape-murder of a woman doctor from R.G. Kar Hospital, bringing a poignant urgency to this year’s celebrations.

Bengal's biggest festival is set to commence on October 9. Titled ‘Lajja’ (shame), the Shri Shri Saraswati and Kali Mata Mandir Parishad in Kolkata’s Kankurgachi area has unveiled an idol depicting the goddess covering her face with her palms in front of a woman’s body.

Talking to PTI, a spokesperson for the committee explained, "As visitors enter the pandal, they will see the goddess covering her face in shame while the body of a woman lies before her."

The lion accompanying the goddess is also depicted sitting before the body, its head lowered in mourning. Nearby, a white apron and stethoscope — symbols of the medical profession — are displayed beside the idol.

The committee has, however, maintained the traditional look of the goddess at the end of the marquee.

"We don’t want to tinker with the 'sabeki' (traditional) look of the goddess. The theme has been added following the unfortunate developments," the spokesperson said.

The 82-year-old Hazra Park Durga Puja, linked to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, has themed its celebration around social justice and community empowerment, titled 'Suddhi' (purification).

"Our Puja serves as a reminder of the importance of social justice," said Sayan Deb Chatterjee, joint secretary of the Hazra Park Durgotsab Committee.

This year, our pandal will feature messages and sculptures promoting the purification of one’s soul to eliminate the poison of prejudice against castes and communities. The goddess will convey that all are equal before her, he said.

“While much progress has been made in society, the fight for equality continues," Mr. Chatterjee added.

The puja has historically been organised by the Dalit community.

In the northern part of the city, the Young Boys Club has chosen 'Ek Tukdo Aakash' (One Slice of Sky) as its theme to highlight ecological threats stemming from rapid urbanisation.

"We have models depicting skyscrapers overwhelming the skyline and semi-finished buildings replacing greenery," said chief organiser Rakesh Singh. While multistoried buildings are necessary for housing a growing population, they have significantly reduced open spaces and natural light, he added.

Mr. Singh emphasised, "This year, we aim to create an immersive experience for revellers, hoping 'Ek Tukdo Aakash' fosters environmental responsibility and encourages positive change, especially among the youth."

The pandal will visually represent a dense cluster of flats, using bamboo, wood, and iron, juxtaposed with images of huts and shanties against cement and steel structures.

The Azadgarh Sevak Sangha in the city has themed its celebration around the ancient Dokra art form, a 4,000-year-old metal casting tradition from the Harappan and Mohenjo-Daro civilisations.

"Dokra is known for its intricate craftsmanship and eco-friendly lost-wax technique," said a Puja committee spokesperson.

"Once thriving in West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh, it has faded from public consciousness. We aim to revive this art and highlight its cultural significance," he said.

The spokesperson added, "By incorporating Dokra sculptures, we not only showcase the beauty of this craft but also raise awareness for artisans working to preserve it. This year, Dokra artisans from Jharkhand will mentor local artisans from Bengal, creating a visually and culturally rich pandal."

In contrast, the Youth Association of Mohammad Ali Park opted for a conventional theme, recreating the White House in central Kolkata.

"The iconic residence of the US President has been constructed using thermocol, plywood, and plaster of Paris, housing the goddess and her progeny," said the committee’s general secretary Surendra Kr. Sharma.

"Inside, we have highlighted the critical need for water conservation, emphasising water as life and the urgent necessity to combat pollution and wastage," he said.

In the northern fringes of the city, the Banerjeepara Puja Mandir Samity in Shyamnagar has focused its theme on the trafficking of women and their exploitation.

"Our pandal will have four sections - the first will show women being trafficked; the second, their forced entry into the flesh trade; the third, their exploitation by rackets; and the fourth, their emergence from this hell, symbolizing liberation," a spokesperson for the puja committee said.

