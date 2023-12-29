From key Bills at home to international milestones, reviewing India in 2023

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Package - in 17 stories
Prime Minister Narendra Modi carries the ‘Sengol’ in a procession before installing it in the Lok Sabha chamber at the inauguration of the new Parliament building, in New Delhi, on May 28, 2023.

India gets new Parliament House; PM says it’s symbol of aspirations

Sobhana K. Nair
Khalistani leader and Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh. File

Punjab 2023: Governor, CM at loggerheads; radical preacher Amritpal Singh triggers 'Khalistan' scare

PTI
BJP supporters celebrate party’s victory in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh Assembly elections.

Year in Review | How India’s political landscape transformed in 2023

The Hindu Bureau

Watch | Looking back at one of the frostiest Parliament sessions

Sobhana K. Nair
A view of the new Parliament building during the Winter Session in New Delhi.

Year in Review | Important Bills passed by the Parliament in 2023

K. Deepalakshmi
Lawyers and people walk in front of the Supreme Court in New Delhi.

Year in Review | Key Supreme Court judgments in 2023

Aaratrika Bhaumik

Number of CAG audits on Union govt. tabled in Parliament hits a low in 2023 | Data

Jasmin Nihalani
‘The world is living in a time of great peril’
Premium

The outlook for 2024, for the world and India

M.K. Narayanan
Five State election: BJP workers and supporters outside the party headquarters during counting of votes for the Rajasthan Assembly elections, in Jaipur

Assembly Election Results 2023: Clear wins in most seats, and close fights in a few | Data

The Hindu Data Team
In the first supplementary demand for grants, the government sought more funds for priority areas like food, fertilizer, and LPG subsidy, and the MGNREGS. File 

India’s fiscal deficit may breach 5.9% of GDP target: India Ratings and Research

Vikas Dhoot
2023 was a landmark year for India on multiple fronts. From the historic moon landing to an Indian song capturing global attention. 

Chandrayaan, Jawan, and IPL claim top spots in India’s 2023 Google search

The Hindu Bureau
Representational image of a wheat field

Dry weather, export curbs to hit 2024 global supply of staples

Reuters
A flower decoration on G20 summit, in New Delhi.

PM Modi: ‘India’s G-20 Presidency and the dawn of a new multilateralism’

Narendra Modi
Firefighters attempt to extinguish a wildfire on burned peatland and fields on September 23, 2023, in Ogan Ilir, South Sumatra, Indonesia. This year is set to be the hottest ever recorded, the UN said on November 30, demanding urgent action to rein in global warming and stem the havoc following in its wake.

2023 set to be hottest year ever: UN

AFP
A file photo of students in Mangaluru. The Congress government plans to come out with a Karnataka State Education Policy by the next academic year. 

Rewind 2023: A year of many reversals and exam reforms in education sector

Jayanth R.

Yearender 2023 | 5 big tests for global diplomacy

Suhasini Haidar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with U.S. President Joe Biden. File

India-U.S. relationship in 2023: Three steps forward, one step back

PTI
From key Bills at home to international milestones, reviewing India in 2023

A collection of articles that looks back at 2023, the year that was.

December 29, 2023 03:35 pm | Updated 03:35 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Bharat Mandapam illuminated with colourful lights after the G20 Summit, in New Delhi, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023.

Bharat Mandapam illuminated with colourful lights after the G20 Summit, in New Delhi, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

As the curtain falls on 2023, it stood out as a significant year for India. From ISRO making history with Chandrayaan 3, replacing the old criminal laws with 3 new Bills to India’s tumultuous relationship with Canada, it has been a rollercoaster ride as the country manoeuvred its way through milestones and challenges.

While the year brought about its challenges with deadly violence gripping Manipur and the arrival of a new COVID variant JN.1, India also marked itself as a significant player on the global stage with a successful G20 summit. While the country inaugurated a new Parliament building, it also endured the heartbreak of losing the Cricket World Cup and the Supreme Court’s judgement on same-sex marriage.

With the New Years closing in, we look back at the way India meandered through 2023 - with educational reforms, GDP growth surpassing expectations, extreme weather events and Assembly elections in 5 states.

