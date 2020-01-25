From facial recognition to four layer security, Delhi gears up for Republic Day

Facial recognition system and drones are part of the measures taken by Delhi Police ahead of the Republic Day in the national capital where 10,000 security personnel have been to maintain vigil, officials said.

This year Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will be the chief guest at the Republic Day parade and special security arrangements have been made for the visiting dignitary, DCP (New Delhi Zone) Eish Singhal said.

Sharpshooters and snipers will be deployed atop high-rise buildings to keep a watch on the 8-km-long parade route from Rajpath to the Red Fort on January 26, officials said.

Hundreds of CCTV cameras have also been installed as part of the security arrangements, including at least 150 cameras in areas covering Red Fort, Chandni Chowk and Yamuna Khadar, the officials added.

“We have a four-layer security arrangement. Inner, middle, outer and one along the border areas across the national capital,” Singhal said, adding that drones will be also deployed. “Around 5,000 to 6,000 Delhi Police personnel have been deployed in New Delhi district along with 50 companies of paramilitary forces.”

An all-woman bikers' team of CRPF 'Daredevils' practices for the Republic Day Parade, at Rajpath in New Delhi, Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. | Photo Credit: PTI

The main zone of Rajpath will be closed till 12 p.m. on Sunday. The facial recognition system of Delhi Police will also be set up at vantage points for suspect identification. The police have also asked hotels, taxi and auto drivers to remain alert. In view of the heightened security, patrolling in public places has been intensified.

“We have intensified patrolling in public places. Group patrolling, night patrolling and vehicle checking is being carried out with the help of Central Armed Police Forces. Frisking at metro stations, railway stations, airport and bus terminals has also been tightened,” a senior police official said.

Apart from securing the main venue at Rajpath, adequate security and traffic arrangements for the At Home function at Rashtrapati Bhawan have been made.

More than 2,000 traffic police personnel have been deployed for smooth flow of traffic and for facilitation of spectators and visitors to the venue.

Police personnel have been directed to stay alert since Delhi polls are also around the corner.

Anti-terror measures like tenant and servant verification, border checking, security of vital installations, malls and markets, patrolling in heavy footfall areas are being taken, they said.

The security personnel have identified vulnerable spots such as crowded markets, railway stations, bus stands and other high-value establishments, and efforts are being made to secure them with deployment of extra police force.

A city-wide alert is also being exercised in connection with the Republic Day, they said.

A traffic advisory has also been issued about the police’s elaborate arrangement for route diversions for the Republic Day.

No traffic will be allowed on Rajpath from Vijay Chowk to India Gate from 6 pm on Saturday till the parade gets over on Sunday.

Flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms like para-gliders, para-motors, hang gliders, UAVs, UASs, microlight aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small size powered aircraft, quadcopters or para jumping from aircraft are prohibited over the jurisdiction of the National Capital Territory of Delhi till February 15, according to an advisory. It has also asked people to report to the nearest police station in case any unidentified object or suspicious person is seen.