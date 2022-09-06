Friendship can solve any problem, says Sheikh Hasina as she begins India visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the Rashtrapati Bhawan forecourt, where she was accorded a tri-services guard of honour

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad house prior to the delegation level talks in New Delhi on Tuesday | Photo Credit: V. V. Krishnan

With friendship one can solve any problem, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday said as she embarked on a four-day State visit to India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed Ms. Hasina at the Rashtrapati Bhawan forecourt here where she was accorded a tri-services guard of honour.

Interacting with reporters at the Rashtrapati Bhawan, Ms. Hasina said her talks with Mr. Modi would focus on improving the condition of the people in their respective countries, poverty alleviation and economic development.

"Our main aim is to develop the economy and fulfill the basic needs of our people. With friendship you can solve any problem. So we always do that," Ms. Hasina said.

She also offered floral tributes at Rajghat, the memorial to Mahatma Gandhi

Ms. Hasina arrived in Delhi on Monday afternoon and is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with Mr. Modi later Tuesday.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar called on Hasina on Monday evening. Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani also called on the Bangladeshi premier Monday evening. During her stay, Ms. Hasina will also call on President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

She also visited Nizamuddin Aulia Dargah in the national capital on Monday and is scheduled to travel to Ajmersharif on Thursday.

Bangladesh is now India's biggest trade partner in South Asia and the bilateral trade has grown from $9 billion to $18 billion in the last five years. It has also become the fourth largest export destination for India with the exports registering a growth of over 66% from $9.69 billion in 2020-21 to $16.15 billion in 2021-22.