Friday was a day of meetings for top leaders of Congress

April 07, 2023 11:17 pm | Updated 11:17 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Former RS member Anand Sharma and Chhattisgarh Minister T.S. Singhdeo called on Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi at her residence

The Hindu Bureau

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu meets with party President Mallikarjun Kharge, as party General Secretary in-charge (Communications) Jairam Ramesh looks on, in New Delhi on Friday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Friday was a day of meetings for top leaders of the Congress, as Navjot Singh Sidhu called on party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, general secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal and communication chief Jairam Ramesh.

“9 Times MLA, Thrice Member Parliament, Champion for the cause of underprivileged, voice of truth ….. Credibility thy name is Mallikarjun Kharge,” tweeted Mr. Sidhu after meeting Mr. Kharge.

Former Rajya Sabha member Anand Sharma and Chhattisgarh Minister T.S. Singhdeo called on Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi at her residence.

