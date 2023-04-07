HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Friday was a day of meetings for top leaders of Congress

Former RS member Anand Sharma and Chhattisgarh Minister T.S. Singhdeo called on Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi at her residence

April 07, 2023 11:17 pm | Updated 11:17 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu meets with party President Mallikarjun Kharge, as party General Secretary in-charge (Communications) Jairam Ramesh looks on, in New Delhi on Friday.

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu meets with party President Mallikarjun Kharge, as party General Secretary in-charge (Communications) Jairam Ramesh looks on, in New Delhi on Friday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Friday was a day of meetings for top leaders of the Congress, as Navjot Singh Sidhu called on party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, general secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal and communication chief Jairam Ramesh.

“9 Times MLA, Thrice Member Parliament, Champion for the cause of underprivileged, voice of truth ….. Credibility thy name is Mallikarjun Kharge,” tweeted Mr. Sidhu after meeting Mr. Kharge.

Former Rajya Sabha member Anand Sharma and Chhattisgarh Minister T.S. Singhdeo called on Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi at her residence.

Related Topics

Indian National Congress

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.