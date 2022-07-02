Fresh landslips in Manipur

Fresh landslips were reported on Saturday near the mountains where a major landslide had wreaked havoc in the early hours on Thursday. Eighty-one persons have been reported missing so far. Twenty-seven bodies have been extricated.

On receiving news of the fresh landslide, the State government swung into action. However, the government machinery is hamstrung by the bad roads and the fact all available rescue forces are deployed at the site of Thursday’s landslide.

Meanwhile, bodies of 12 Territorial army personnel recovered from the debris after Thursday’s landslide have been sent to their respective homes for the last rites.

A special flight was arranged to carry the bodies.

The toll in the landslide at a railway construction site in Manipur’s Noney district climbed to 29 on Saturday after eight more bodies were recovered from under the debris, officials said.

Thirty-four people are still missing after a massive landslide hit the Tupul yard railway construction camp on the night of June 29.

Of the eight bodies recovered during the day, five are of Territorial Army personnel and one of an employee of a construction company. The two others are yet to be identified. The defence personnel were there to provide security to the construction site.

The search started at 4 am on Saturday and rescue teams have been advised to proceed with caution. Rainfall since early morning has hampered the operations, the officials said.

Over 470 personnel, including those of the NDRF, SDRF, state police, the Assam Rifles and local volunteers, have been deployed in the search operation. Over 30 excavators are being used to clear the debris, which blocked the Ijai river, forming dam-like storage and threatening the people living nearby. Earth-movers have been brought in to remove the debris, and create a channel to allow the flow of water from there, officials said.

A defence spokesperson at Guwahati said, “Through-Wall Radar is being successfully used. A search and rescue dog is also being employed to assist.” Such radars are used for the detection and location of static and moving targets, especially human beings behind walls.