ADVERTISEMENT

Fresh FIR against radical preacher Amritpal, associates for possession of illegal weapons

March 19, 2023 03:39 pm | Updated 03:39 pm IST - Chandigarh

Police had already registered an FIR in the February 23 Ajnala incident against Amritpal and his associates.

PTI

Punjab police team at Dibrugarh Central Jail where they brought 4 associates of ‘Waris Punjab De’ founder Amritpal Singh, in Dibrugarh, on March 19, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

A fresh FIR was lodged against radical preacher Amritpal Singh and some of his associates on March 19, 2023 in connection with the possession of illegal weapons, a senior police officer said.

Amritsar Rural Senior Superintendent of Police Satinder Singh said seven of Amritpal's associates have been arrested under Arms Act. Punjab Police had on Saturday launched a major crackdown against Amritpal, with police arresting 78 members of an outfit headed by him.

ALSO READ
Fugitive pro-Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh still on the run, manhunt on to nab him, says police

However, the hunt is on to catch Amritpal who gave the police a slip when his cavalcade was intercepted in Jalandhar district on Saturday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Police had already registered an FIR in the February 23 Ajnala incident against Amritpal and his associates.

Speaking to reporters in Amritsar on Sunday, the SSP said police had arrested seven associates of the self-styled Sikh preacher near Mehatpur in Jalandhar on Saturday.

They were part of Amritpal's convoy, the police officer said.

ALSO READ
78 arrested in action against pro-Khalistan preacher Amritpal Singh, supporters

He said six 12 bore guns and some cartridges have been seized, which are illegal.

Referring to the arrest of seven accused on Saturday night, the SSP said, "We have registered a fresh FIR last night now under the Arms Act in which Amritpal is the key accused. All seven are also accused in this fresh FIR."

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US