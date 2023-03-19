HamberMenu
Fresh FIR against radical preacher Amritpal, associates for possession of illegal weapons

Police had already registered an FIR in the February 23 Ajnala incident against Amritpal and his associates.

March 19, 2023 03:39 pm | Updated 03:39 pm IST - Chandigarh

Punjab police team at Dibrugarh Central Jail where they brought 4 associates of ‘Waris Punjab De’ founder Amritpal Singh, in Dibrugarh, on March 19, 2023.

Punjab police team at Dibrugarh Central Jail where they brought 4 associates of ‘Waris Punjab De’ founder Amritpal Singh, in Dibrugarh, on March 19, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

A fresh FIR was lodged against radical preacher Amritpal Singh and some of his associates on March 19, 2023 in connection with the possession of illegal weapons, a senior police officer said.

Amritsar Rural Senior Superintendent of Police Satinder Singh said seven of Amritpal's associates have been arrested under Arms Act. Punjab Police had on Saturday launched a major crackdown against Amritpal, with police arresting 78 members of an outfit headed by him.

However, the hunt is on to catch Amritpal who gave the police a slip when his cavalcade was intercepted in Jalandhar district on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters in Amritsar on Sunday, the SSP said police had arrested seven associates of the self-styled Sikh preacher near Mehatpur in Jalandhar on Saturday.

They were part of Amritpal's convoy, the police officer said.

He said six 12 bore guns and some cartridges have been seized, which are illegal.

Referring to the arrest of seven accused on Saturday night, the SSP said, "We have registered a fresh FIR last night now under the Arms Act in which Amritpal is the key accused. All seven are also accused in this fresh FIR."

