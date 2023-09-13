Three security personnel killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district

September 13, 2023 12:26 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - JAMMU/SRINAGAR

Three security force officers including an Army Colonel were killed in a gunfight with terrorists in Kokernag area of Kashmir’s Anantnag district, officials said in Srinagar on September 13.

Colonel Manpreet Singh, Major Ashish, Deputy Superintendent of Jammu and Kashmir Police Humayun Bhat were critically injured in the gunfight and died later, they said.

Mr. Bhat died due to heavy blood loss, they added.

The operation against the terrorists began on September 12 evening in Gadool area but was called off during the night. On September 13 morning, the hunt for the terrorists resumed after information started trickling that they were spotted at a hideout, the officials said.

Colonel Singh, leading his team from the front, attacked the terrorists. However, the terrorists fired upon him and he was critically injured.

Preliminary reports suggested that two to three militants were spotted and were encircled in Gadool “following a tip-off”. The joint team of security forces, comprising Army and police personnel, came under fire from the hiding militants during the search operation, officials said.

In Jammu’s Rajouri, security forces killed one more militant on September 13 in Narla area, where an encounter started a day earlier.

Officials said the encounter site resounded with fresh firing on September 13 morning.

Two militants have been killed in the operation so far.

One soldier also died during the encounter. The Army identified the deceased soldier as Rifleman Ravi. “His unwavering dedication and service to our nation will always be remembered,” an Army spokesman said.

(With PTI inputs)

