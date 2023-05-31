HamberMenu
French company Alstom to make 100 Vande Bharat trains with sleeper coaches

Hyderabad-based Medha Servo Drives was the other bidder for the aluminium-bodied Vande Bharat trains with sleeper facility

May 31, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Vande Bharat coaches are assembled at the Integral Coach Factory in Chennai on May 26, 2023.

Vande Bharat coaches are assembled at the Integral Coach Factory in Chennai on May 26, 2023. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

French rail company Alstom will manufacture 100 aluminium bodied Vande Bharat trains with sleeper facility, after bidding the lowest for the tender at a price of ₹150.9 crore per train.

Two companies — Alstom and Hyderabad-based Medha Servo Drives — had participated in the tender. Medha bid at a price of ₹169 crore per train.

Aluminium bodied trains will be lighter in weight as compared to a stainless steel body.

The train is pegged to have a speed capability of 200 km per hour.

Currently, Vande Bharat Express trains are manufactured at an average cost ₹120 crore per train. Sudhanshu Mani, former General Manager at the Integrated Coach Factory, Chennai, and creator of the Vande Bharat trains, said, “Will ₹30 crore higher price be justified for 200 kmph capability, and what about the track [quality] and energy efficiency?”

The current plan, in works by the Indian Railways, is to upgrade tracks in certain sections to run trains at 160 kmph. At present, Vande Bharat Express trains run at not more than 80 to 90 kmph in a majority of the sections due to the inability of the tracks to sustain high speeds.

The order for 100 aluminium bodied trains is in addition to 120 trains to be manufactured by Russian TMH and Indian public sector undertaking RVNL consortium, as well as 80 trains to be manufactured by the Titagarh Wagons and Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) consortium.

