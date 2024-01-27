ADVERTISEMENT

French President Emmanuel Macron visits Nizamuddin Dargah in Delhi

January 27, 2024 07:04 am | Updated 07:09 am IST - New Delhi

Emmanuel Macron was the chief guest at the 75th Republic Day celebrations at Delhi's Kartavya Path

PTI

France’s President Emmanuel Macron (C) visits the Nizamuddin Dargah in New Delhi on January 26, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP

French President Emmanuel Macron visited the Dargah Nizamuddin Aulia in New Delhi on January 26, officials said.

Mr. Macron was the chief guest at the 75th Republic Day celebrations at Delhi's Kartavya Path.

Also read | India-France defence ties take a bigger leap

He reached the almost 700-year-old shrine — the nerve centre of Sufi culture in India — at 9.45 p.m. and remained there for more than half an hour, they said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The dargah is the mausoleum of the famous Sufi Nizamuddin Auliya and his disciple Amir Khusrau.

Earlier, President Droupadi Murmu received her French counterpart Macron at the Rashtrapati Bhavan and hosted a banquet in his honour.

Welcoming President Macron, she said the leaders of the two countries being guests of honour in each other's successive National Day parade and celebrations, is a historic moment, and "a symbol of the depth of our friendship and the strength of our partnership".

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

France / New Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US