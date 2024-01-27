GIFT a SubscriptionGift
French President Emmanuel Macron visits Nizamuddin Dargah in Delhi

Emmanuel Macron was the chief guest at the 75th Republic Day celebrations at Delhi's Kartavya Path

January 27, 2024 07:04 am | Updated 07:09 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
France’s President Emmanuel Macron (C) visits the Nizamuddin Dargah in New Delhi on January 26, 2024.

France’s President Emmanuel Macron (C) visits the Nizamuddin Dargah in New Delhi on January 26, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP

French President Emmanuel Macron visited the Dargah Nizamuddin Aulia in New Delhi on January 26, officials said.

Mr. Macron was the chief guest at the 75th Republic Day celebrations at Delhi's Kartavya Path.

Also read | India-France defence ties take a bigger leap

He reached the almost 700-year-old shrine — the nerve centre of Sufi culture in India — at 9.45 p.m. and remained there for more than half an hour, they said.

The dargah is the mausoleum of the famous Sufi Nizamuddin Auliya and his disciple Amir Khusrau.

Earlier, President Droupadi Murmu received her French counterpart Macron at the Rashtrapati Bhavan and hosted a banquet in his honour.

Welcoming President Macron, she said the leaders of the two countries being guests of honour in each other's successive National Day parade and celebrations, is a historic moment, and "a symbol of the depth of our friendship and the strength of our partnership".

