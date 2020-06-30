French Defence Minister condoles soldiers’ death at Galwan

French Defence Minister Florence Parly

NEW DELHI

30 June 2020 14:56 IST

Florence Parly recalls India is France's strategic partner in the region

French Defence Minister Florence Parly has written to her Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh condoling the death of 20 Indian soldiers in Galwan Valley, French diplomatic sources said on Tuesday.

“This was a hard blow against the soldiers, their families and the nation. In these difficult circumstances, I wish to express my steadfast and friendly support, along with that of the French armed forces. I request you to kindly convey my heartfelt condolences to the entire Indian armed forces as well as to the grieving families,” Diplomatic sources quoted Ms. Parly as having said in the letter on Monday.

Recalling that India is France's strategic partner in the region, Ms. Parly reiterated deep solidarity and also expressed her readiness to meet Mr. Singh in India, at his invitation, to follow up on their ongoing discussions.

In the first fatalities on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in 45 years, 20 Indian soldiers, including a Colonel, were killed in a clash with PLA troops during “de-escalation” on June 15 in Galwan valley.