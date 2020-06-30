French Defence Minister condoles soldiers’ death at Galwan

French Defence Minister Florence Parly has written to her Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh condoling the death of 20 Indian soldiers in Galwan Valley, French diplomatic sources said on Tuesday.
“This was a hard blow against the soldiers, their families and the nation. In these difficult circumstances, I wish to express my steadfast and friendly support, along with that of the French armed forces. I request you to kindly convey my heartfelt condolences to the entire Indian armed forces as well as to the grieving families,” Diplomatic sources quoted Ms. Parly as having said in the letter on Monday.
Recalling that India is France's strategic partner in the region, Ms. Parly reiterated deep solidarity and also expressed her readiness to meet Mr. Singh in India, at his invitation, to follow up on their ongoing discussions.
In the first fatalities on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in 45 years, 20 Indian soldiers, including a Colonel, were killed in a clash with PLA troops during “de-escalation” on June 15 in Galwan valley.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath