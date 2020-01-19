Freedom is best secured by citizens: Manmohan

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Sunday said institutions of our democracy have been put to test on several occasions but in recent times young people have shown that freedom is best secured by enlightened citizens.

Dr. Singh made these remarks at the formal launch of former Law Minister Dr. Ashwani Kumar’s latest book, Human Dignity – A purpose in perpetuity.

“In recent days, young people across the country have reminded us that freedom is best secured in the custody of enlightened citizens and when it is protected for all. The institutions of liberal and libertarian democracy have been put to test on several occasions when fundamental freedoms were threatened. These institutions, nurtured over the years, need to be strengthened and must assert themselves in defence of the Constitution. This is an important message of the author who has spent a lifetime in the study and practice of law,” Dr. Singh said.

“Indeed the idea of freedom can acquire shape and form in the lives of our people only if they can live as equal citizens under the law,” said Dr. Singh.

Former President Pranab Mukherjee was scheduled to release the book at the India International Centre but he could not attend as he was not well.

Author Kumar said somewhere along the line, the institutional response to challenging situations has been found wanting.

“In the pages of this book, I have endeavoured to articulate the aberrations that have slowed our march towards the realization of human dignity in the hope that a purposive reflection thereon will assist to remedy the situation in these times of change and challenge,” the author added.