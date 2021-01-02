Free vaccination for 3 crore frontline workers in the first phase, says Health Minister

New Delhi

02 January 2021 15:17 IST

Harsh Vardhan added that details of how the remaining 27 crore priority beneficiaries will be vaccinated by July are being finalised

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Saturday said that free coronavirus vaccination will be provided to over three crore prioritised beneficiaries.

Coronavirus, January 2 updates

“In the first phase of COVID-19 vaccination, free vaccine shall be provided across the nation to most prioritised beneficiaries, including one crore healthcare workers and two crore frontline workers,” said the Health Minister.

Advertising

Advertising

He added that details of how the remaining 27 crore priority beneficiaries will be vaccinated by July are being finalised.

'Safety of vaccine prime concern'

Earlier in the day, Mr. Vardhan, who visited the GTB Hospital in Delhi to review a dry run for the COVID-19 vaccination, said that the “safety of vaccine is the prime concern".

"I want to assure all Indians that the vaccine is aimed at safeguarding your health," he said, adding that "positive news" can be expected soon.

"All misconceptions and disbelief is detrimental to ensuring that we have sustained and suitable coverage. The dry run will cover urban/rural/hard to reach terrains and private setting. Besides giving the vaccine the dry run will cover all other aspects. This will help us weed out any gaps," he said.