Free vaccination for 3 crore frontline workers in the first phase, says Health Minister

A trained heatlhcare worker administering COVID-19 vaccine to RMO R. Murali at the Rajiv Gandhi Women and Child Hospital during the nationwide trial run on January 2, 2021.   | Photo Credit: T. Singaravelou

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Saturday said that free coronavirus vaccination will be provided to over three crore prioritised beneficiaries.

Coronavirus, January 2 updates

“In the first phase of COVID-19 vaccination, free vaccine shall be provided across the nation to most prioritised beneficiaries, including one crore healthcare workers and two crore frontline workers,” said the Health Minister.

He added that details of how the remaining 27 crore priority beneficiaries will be vaccinated by July are being finalised.

Jan 2, 2021

