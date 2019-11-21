National

Free FASTags available until November 30

Photo: Special Arrangement

Photo: Special Arrangement  

more-in

FASTags, or reloadable tags for payment at toll booths, will be available for free until November 30, Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said on Thursday.

The announcement comes a week before FASTags become mandatory at all the booths on national highways from December 1.

“The FASTags will be available for free until Nov. 30 with a deposit of ₹150,”Mr. Gadkari said at a press conference. From December 1, if anyone comes to a booth without a tag, he or she will have to pay double the toll,” he added.

The FASTags are affixed to a vehicle’s windscreen and the tax amount is automatically deducted when the vehicle passes through a booth.

These are available for purchase at all the national highway toll plazas, banks, RTOs and e marketplace, Amazon.

The tags are being sponsored by the National Highways Authority of India.

As many as 412 of the 535 national highways have been upgraded with technology to read the tags and allow vehicles to zip through. As of now, 40% of the tax collected is through FASTags.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics National
road transport
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 22, 2019 5:21:51 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/free-fastags-available-until-november-30/article30041912.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY