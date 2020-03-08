National

Free entry for women into monuments

Monuments, including the Taj Mahal in Agra, would be free for all women visitors, whether they are domestic or foreign

Women visiting any of the ticketed monuments maintained by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) will not be charged entry fee on Sunday, International Women’s Day, the Union Ministry of Culture said on Saturday.

Monuments, including the Taj Mahal in Agra, would be free for all women visitors, whether they are domestic or foreign.

Culture Minister Prahlad Singh Patel said the decision was taken in keeping with India’s tradition of “giving respect to women”.

Mr. Patel said that besides this “small tribute” from the Ministry, the ASI was working to make its monuments safe and secure for women.

