Free entry for women at ASI sites on March 8

NEW DELHI

07 March 2021 04:28 IST

Applicable to foreign visitors too, says ASI

Women visitors, both domestic and foreign, would not be charged entry fee at the Centrally-protected monuments and ancient sites maintained by the ASI on the International Women’s Day on March 8, the ASI said.

Among the most popular ticketed sites maintained by the ASI are the Taj Mahal and the Humayun’s tomb.

