Free entry for women at all monuments under ASI this Women’s Day

Students take photo in front of Victoria Memorial hall in National Art Gallery at Government Museum in Chennai, Tamil Nadu

Students take photo in front of Victoria Memorial hall in National Art Gallery at Government Museum in Chennai, Tamil Nadu   | Photo Credit: B. Velankanni Raj

On March 8, 2020, no fee will be charged from women visitors at all the monuments under the Archaeological Survey of India.

For the first time, entry will be free for all women visiting monuments under the ASI across the country on International Women’s Day on Sunday, the culture ministry said.

According to an order issued by the ministry, on March 8, no fee will be charged from women visitors at all the monuments under the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

The move comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that he will hand over his social media accounts to women on Sunday.

“In our country, women are worshipped from much before the International Women’s Day was conceived. In our culture, women have the status of goddesses since ancient times. This is a great initiative,” Culture Minister Prahlad Patel said on Saturday.

Earlier, the minister had announced the creation of baby-feeding rooms at all centrally-protected monuments.

10 monuments to be open from sunrise till 9 p.m.
 

