India

Free entry at protected monuments from Aug 5 to Aug 15 

A view of Taj Mahal, in Agra, Monday, Dec. 10, 2018. | Photo Credit: PTI
The Hindu Bureau NEW DELHI August 03, 2022 21:46 IST
Updated: August 03, 2022 21:46 IST

The Archaeological Survey of India on Wednesday announced that entry to all ticketed Centrally-protected monuments would be free of charge from August 5 to August 15, as a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

The ASI order said no entry fee would be charged at the monuments and ASI museums to commemorate 75 years of Independence. Culture Minister G. Kishan Reddy said in a tweet that the ASI had made entry to monuments free all across the country, as part of the celebrations of the 75th Independence Day.

