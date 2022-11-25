Free and rules-based Indo-Pacific crucial for economic development: Rajnath

November 25, 2022 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - NEW DELHI

India stands for free and rules-based Indo-Pacific, crucial for economic development of the region and wider global community, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on November 25, while stating that India does not believe in a world order where “few are considered superior to others, and multi-aligned policy only way to shared prosperity.”

“Dialogue is the only civilised mechanism for resolving disputes and creating global order,” Mr. Singh said delivering the keynote address at the three-day Indo-Pacific Regional Dialogue (IPRD) which concluded on Friday. IPRD is an annual apex-level international outreach of the Indian Navy jointly organised with the National Maritime Foundation (NMF). The Minister also released a book, published by the NMF, titled ‘Coastal Security Dimensions of Maritime Security’.

On the Indo-Pacific region, he said that it remained important for the economic development of not only the regional but also the wider global community. “Centuries-old sea lanes criss-crossing the region have helped enhance trade. They have also functioned as arterial connections to bring about a fusion of cultures and ideas. It is these very waters that carried the message of peace, enlightenment, hope and well-being centuries ago,” Mr. Singh stated.

He also stressed on the idea of multi-alignment. “We believe in a multi-aligned policy, which is realised through diverse engagements with multiple stakeholders, so that views and concerns of all can be discussed and addressed for a prosperous future for all”, Mr. Singh added.

‘Preferred partner’

Speaking of the threats and challenges to India’s holistic maritime security, Navy Chief Admiral R. Hari Kumar said India was well positioned to be in the vanguard of the several providers of net security within the Indo-Pacific and was increasingly being viewed as the preferred security partner, especially in the western segment of the region, namely the Indian Ocean.

Stating that the last two days of IPRD witnessed deliberations by speakers from 17 countries and international organisations, Admiral Kumar added that there was unanimous agreement that the Indo-Pacific was emerging as the economic and military centre of gravity in global affairs.

About 2,000 uniformed personnel and veterans, eminent citizens and students from universities in the national capital region attended the IPRD over the three days, the Navy said.