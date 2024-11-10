France evaluating India’s Pinaka rocket system for its requirements

France is considering India’s Pinaka Multi-Barrel Rocket Launch (MBRL) system for its requirements and is soon going to carry out a detailed evaluation of the system, according to a senior French Army officer.

“Indians presented to my Chief of Army Staff last February the Pinaka. It is very interesting for us. We are organising evaluation of 3-4 best providers of this system, India being among them,” Brigadier General Stephane Richou, French Army staff general international affairs, told The Hindu in an interview. “We have a special mission that is going to come to India in the coming weeks, to evaluate both the launcher and the ammunition… We are considering the possibility among several other systems that we are considering.”

Noting that procurement processes take a lot of time, he said it was in the initial stage.

Brig. Gen. Richou was in India last week for the 20th Army to Army staff talks. “I come here with a letter signed by my Chief of Army, to be delivered to the Indian Army Chief inviting him to France next year,” he said, stressing on the importance of the India-France relationship. “We have lot of avenues of cooperation,” he said, adding, “Open the eyes and the arms... and we can cooperate as strong as the cooperation that exists between Air Force and Navy.”

France has announced plans to replace its M270 Lance-Roquettes Unitaire (LRU) rocket systems in service. The French Army has 13 upgraded M270 systems and since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, six systems were transferred to Ukraine.

Armenia first customer

Armenia became the first export customer for the indigenously developed Pinaka with interest expressed by several countries in the system. The Indian Army has four Pinaka regiments in service and six more are on order.

The Pinaka Mk1 has a range of 38 km and it can fire a variety of ammunition. Several extended range ammunition are under development. Trials for guided extended range Pinaka rockets are in final stages which would increase the range to over 75 km. Eventually, the plan is to increase the range to 120 km and then to 300 km.

While noting that land cooperation is not as visible as the Air Force and Navy cooperation, the visiting officer said what they are looking for is not visibility but for partnership. “Lot of things are converging to make us strengthen our ties,” Brig. Gen. Richou stated.

The 7th edition of the bilateral Army exercise Shakti was held at Meghalaya in May. Brig. Gen. Richou said the next edition of Exercise Shakti would focus on high altitude warfare.

Four broad domains

On the focus of the staff talks, he said there were four broad domains in the cooperation — capability; education, information and training; equipment and understanding between the senior leadership. On the global geopolitical situation and the discussions over that, he said they spanned various issues and with a reference to the United Nations Interim Force In Lebanon (UNIFIL) said, “France is one of the most important country, and I have colleagues from the Army, we are standing between Lebanon, Hezbollah and Israel and we stay there... the international law has to be respected. We are near the Indian position,” he stated. His remarks come in the backdrop of recent attacks on UNIFIL in the ongoing Israeli offensive in Lebanon. India has 903 troops under UNIFIL, while France has 665 troops.

India and France are currently in advanced stages of negotiations for 26 Rafale-M fighter jets and three additional Scorpene-class conventional submarines for the Indian Navy. Discussions are also under way for the co-design and co-development of a jet engine for India’s Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft that is under development.

