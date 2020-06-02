National

France committed to timely delivery of Rafale jets: Rajnath Singh

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. File

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

Minister has telephonic conversation with his French counterpart Florence Parly

France has affirmed its commitment to ensuring timely delivery of Rafale fighter jets to India despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday after a telephonic conversation with his French counterpart Florence Parly.

“We discussed matters of mutual concern, including COVID-19 situation, regional security and agreed to strengthen the Bilateral Defence Cooperation between India and France,” Mr. Singh said on Twitter. “We also appreciated the efforts made by the armed forces of India and France in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic”, he stated.

As reported by The Hindu, the first batch of four Rafale jets, which were originally scheduled to arrive in India in May, will now arrive by July end due to the lockdown and restrictions.

Mr. Singh welcomed French chairmanship of the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS) from 2020 to 2022, the Defence Ministry said in a statement. “The two Ministers agreed to work together to fulfil the India-France joint strategic vision on the Indian Ocean Region of 2018,” it stated.

Also read | Investigative reports by N. Ram on the Rafale deal

Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal RKS Bharaudia in a recent interview to The Hindu said the delay would be covered up in subsequent deliveries of the Rafale jets.

There is still about 8-9 weeks of training left for the IAF team currently in France and also some logistic support and test equipment that has to be flown to the Ambala air base before the jets can come in.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 2, 2020 3:37:20 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/france-committed-to-timely-delivery-of-rafale-jets-rajnath-singh/article31729742.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY