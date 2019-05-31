Frame Uniform Civil Code: petition

The Delhi High Court on Friday issued notice to the Centre on a petition seeking framing of a uniform civil code to promote “unity, fraternity and national integration.”

A Bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice Brijesh Sethi passed the order on the petition filed by Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay.

Mr. Upadhyay has asked for direction to the Central government to constitute a Judicial Commission or a High Level Expert Committee, to draft a Uniform Civil Code in the spirit of Article 44 of the Constitution within three months.

This, Mr. Upadhyay said, should be done “while considering the best practices of all religions and sects, Civil Laws of developed countries and international conventions.”

A uniform civil code would replace the personal laws, based on the scriptures and customs of various religious communities, with a common set of rules governing every citizen, he said.

His petition stated that Goa is the only State as of now with a common civil code since 1965.