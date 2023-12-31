Fragrance spreading in Odisha’s tribal pockets 

December 31, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - RAIGHAR

Odisha’s tribal communities, which have faced challenges due to their reliance on rainfed agriculture and scarce natural resources, have been infused with new hope. High-value aromatic crops and floriculture have recently emerged as ways to enrich their livelihood.

After the fairly successful introduction of aromatic plants in the neighbouring Nabarangpur district, where tribal farmers showed a keen interest in diversifying from their traditional maize crops, the Koraput district administration in southern Odisha has followed suit. With the help of the Central Institute of Medicinal and Aromatic Plants (CIMAP) in Lucknow, it has recently introduced different aromatic plants, including menthol mint (the CIM-Unnati variety), rosemary (Hariyali variety), patchouli (CIM-Samarth), damask roses (Ranisahiba), chamomile, and geraniums (CIM-Bharat).

The favourable climatic conditions and availability of vast stretches of uncropped land offer exciting opportunities for farmers to foray into aromatic plantation, though it is an unfamiliar domain.

Higher value

The district administration is confident that tribal farmers can adapt to newer high value crops, given that the strawberry, which had never been grown in the region till a few years ago, is now approaching commercial production within years of field trials.

CIMAP, a laboratory controlled by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, had also started a lemongrass plantation in Nabarangpur a couple of years ago, on an experimental basis. Crops and varieties were selected considering their tolerance to high levels of water deficiency stress. At present, lemongrass is grown across 300 acres of land in Nabarangpur. Three improved distillation units have been installed to process lemongrass into oil. Mentha, vetiver, and citronella are also grown in Nabarangpur.

Attracted by the high returns, Techchand Naik — who hails from the Gond tribe in the Raighar area of Nabarangpur — left his job in a leading bank, where he earned more than ₹1 lakh each month, and plunged into lemongrass farming and distillation. Currently, he has planted lemongrass on 35 acres of land, and expects a guaranteed return of ₹1 lakh per acre.

“The more I gain experience in aromatic plantation, the return will grow further. Besides, I am exploring by-products of oil distilled out lemongrass, which will boost the income from aromatic plantation,” said Mr. Naik.

Huge demand

“There is huge demand for aromatic plants in the market. Aromatic plants do not face regulatory challenges like the medicinal plantations face. With little effort, farmers can surely get good returns from aromatic plantation. The district administration is facilitating setting up of distillation units for adding value to the crop,” said Prashanta Rout, principal scientist with CIMAP.

At the end of 2023, the CSIR-Aroma Mission has touched 26 out of 30 districts of Odisha, through 46 clusters. Across the State, nearly 850 hectares have been planted with aromatic crops, while 22 distillation units have been installed, and have produced 25 to 30 tonnes of aromatic oil.

Much of the credit for introducing aromatic plants goes to Ajit Kumar Shasany, the director of the National Botanical Research Institute, Lucknow, another CSIR laboratory. In 2014-15, Mr. Shasany started creating an aromatic cluster near Rairakhol on just 15 acres of land. The oil distilled from lemon grass grown there was sold out immediately in the open market.

Repel elephants

The crop was also an instant hit in Angul district, where farmers were distressed by frequent crop raids by wild elephants. When the animals ate lemon grass, however, they immediately vomited. The distinct odour of aromatic plant species such as lemongrass, citronella, and vetiver grass repel elephants. Within two years, more than 150 acres of land were brought under aromatic plantation coverage in Angul and Dhenkanal districts.

“We do not encourage aromatic crop in cropland where paddy is grown. The wasteland or uncultivable lands are preferred, as the aromatic crop gives additional income to farmers. The market for essence is growing fast and farmers stand to gain from this,” said Mr. Shasany.

The NBRI director said that farmers should now explore livelihood opportunities in floriculture, which has a huge potential. The floriculture mission in Odisha is in a nascent stage as it has reached only 13 districts, with 22 clusters covering an area of 94 hectares.