Fr Stan Swamy on ventilator support

MUMBAI and NEW DELHI:

04 July 2021 23:18 IST

NHRC asks Maharashtra to ensure medical care for elderly Jesuit activist

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Sunday asked the Maharashtra Chief Secretary to ensure that imprisoned activist Father Stan Swamy recieved “every possible medical treatment”.

Fr Swamy has recovered from COVID-19 but continues to remain critical. Sources at Mumbai’s Holy Family Hospital said, “He was put on the ventilator early [on Sunday] morning but has improved a little.”

His close associate Fr Joseph Xavier told The Hindu, “On Sunday early morning, his heart rate started falling and he was put on the ventilator. Twice in the morning, the hospital administered CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) and revived his heartbeat. Fr Stan revived to some extend. He was unconscious, with eyes open. He has improved a little since morning.”

“The NHRC looking into the complaint alleging serious health condition of imprisoned Fr. Stan Swamy (84 years), has today issued a notice to the Chief Secretary, Government of Maharashtra, calling upon him to ensure that every possible efforts are made in providing him proper medical care and treatment as part of life saving measure and protection of his basic human rights,” an NHRC statement said.

The NHRC also called for a report about the medical treatment provided to him as he is lodged in Taloja Jail in Navi Mumbai in connection with the Elgar Parishad case.

Fr Swamy was shifted to the private hospital from the Taloja Central Jail on May 29, after the Bombay High Court issued a direction. His application for interim medical bail will be heard on July 6.

He suffers from Parkinson’s disease, lower back pain and bilateral hearing loss, among other ailments. Fr Swamy told the High Court on May 21, “I am eating less and less and my co-accused are worried about me. I would prefer to suffer and die like this in Taloja Jail than be admitted to JJ Hospital. It will not improve, it will keep going. Only one thing that I would request the judiciary is to consider for interim bail. That is the only request.”

The Jesuit priest through video conferencing told the court, “Taloja Jail brought me to a situation where I can neither write nor go for a walk by myself, or eat. I am not able to meet this demand. Eating is also in difficulty. Someone has to feed me with a spoon.”

Fr Swamy is accused in the Bhima Koregaon caste violence case and was arrested from Ranchi on October 9, 2020.