Fourth case of rare brain-eating amoeba infection reported in Kerala

Updated - July 06, 2024 03:49 pm IST

Published - July 06, 2024 02:49 pm IST - Kozhikode (Kerala)

Rare brain infection caused by amoeba in Kerala, affecting children, prompting preventive measures like chlorination and nose clips

PTI

Image used for representation purpose only. | Photo Credit: AFP

Another case of amoebic meningoencephalitis, a rare brain infection caused by a free-living amoeba found in contaminated waters, has been reported from Kerala.

A 14-year-old boy, a resident of Payyoli in this north Kerala district, is afflicted with the disease, according to sources in the private hospital where he is being treated.

Rare and fatal brain-eating amoeba infection | Explained

This is the fourth case of the rare brain infection reported in the state since May and all the patients are children, three of whom have already died.

In the latest case, one of the doctors treating the boy said that he was admitted to the hospital on July 1, and his condition is improving.

The doctor said, on July 6, that the infection was identified quickly at the hospital and treatment, including medicines from abroad, was given immediately.

Unhygienic water, mercury rise may be behind ‘brain-eating amoeba’ cases in Kerala

On July 5, a 14-year-old boy infected with the free-living amoeba died in Kozhikode.

Prior to that, two others — a five-year-old girl from Malappuram and a 13-year-old girl from Kannur — died on May 21 and June 25, respectively, due to the rare brain infection.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on July 5 held a meeting in which several suggestions, including not to bathe in unclean waterbodies, were given to prevent further infections.

Health Minister allays fears about ‘brain-eating amoeba’

In the meeting, it was also suggested that there should be proper chlorination of swimming pools and children should be careful when entering waterbodies as they are mostly affected by this disease, the statement said.

The chief minister also said that everyone should take care to keep the waterbodies clean.

Teenager dies from ‘brain-eating amoeba’

Using swimming nose clips to prevent infection by the free-living amoeba was also suggested in the meeting.

Medical experts said the infection occurs when free-living, non-parasitic amoebae bacteria enter the body through the nose from contaminated water.

The disease was earlier reported in coastal Alappuzha district in the state in 2023 and 2017.

