Four years and counting, Umar Khalid languishes in jail without bail or trial

Four years after the Delhi police said student activist Umar Khalid was a key conspirator in the February 2020 north-east Delhi riots, he is languishing inside a maximum security prison in Tihar Jail without trial or bail.

Delhi Police’s special cell had arrested the former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) on September 14, 2020, for his alleged role in the riots that left 53 people, mostly Muslims, dead.

In four years, Mr. Khalid has approached multiple courts, seeking bail, which the Supreme Court on several occasions has held as a ‘rule’ even applicable to offences under special statutes like the UAPA.

The 36-year-old, who pleaded not guilty for the crime he was accused of, says he only took part in a peaceful protest.

Larger conspiracy case

In the aftermath of the riots, Delhi Police arrested over 2,500 people in different cases within months. In four years of hearings and trials, the lower courts have given bail to over 2,000 people and reprimanded the police on most occasions for its “shoddy” investigation.

Among the cases related to the 2020 riots, one is the larger conspiracy case in which the police made Mr. Khalid an accused along with 17 others, many of whom are out on bail.

He was denied bail for the first time by a Karkardooma court in March 2022, almost one and a half years after his incarceration.

He later approached the Delhi High Court, which too denied any relief to him in October 2022. Following this, Mr. Khalid filed a bail plea in the Supreme Court.

As of February this year, his plea before the top court has been adjourned 14 times in 11 months.

The adjournments happened sometimes because the lawyers from either side remained absent, or on the prosecution’s request. In August 2023, a Bench of Justices A.S. Bopanna and P.K. Mishra adjourned Mr. Khalid’s bail hearing as it “couldn’t be taken up in this combination [of judges]”.

The case was then transferred to a Bench led by Justice Bela M. Trivedi that on September 5, 2023 adjourned the hearing on the request of Mr. Khalid’s lawyer. On the next occasion, on October 12, the Bench adjourned the matter when it came up for hearing, citing “paucity of time”. The bail plea was again adjourned in November due to “non-availability of the senior lawyers concerned”, and twice in January 2024 for different reasons.

On February 14, Mr. Khalid withdrew his bail application from the Supreme Court citing “changed circumstances”.

He then again approached the trial court for bail on the grounds of delay and parity with other accused in the larger conspiracy case. However, he was denied bail on May 28.

The plea is now pending before a Bench of Justices Suresh Kumar Kait and Girish Kathpalia of the High Court, which in July had sought the police’s stand on the same.

Banojyotsna Lahiri, a Delhi-based researcher and Mr. Khalid’s partner, says he is “someone who used to urge people to respond to hate through love”. Anguished over the fact that he is in jail for years without trial, Ms. Lahiri says all she hopes is he at least gets a hearing soon.

‘Bail is a rule’

As recently as August 13, a Bench of Justices Abhay S. Oka and Augustine George Masih of the Supreme Court said the legal principle, ‘bail is rule, jail is an exception’, is applicable to offences even under special statutes like UAPA. The Bench granted bail to a man accused under the anti-terror law and stated that if courts start denying bail in deserving cases, it will be a violation of fundamental rights.

In July, a Bench of Justices J.B. Pardiwala and Ujjal Bhuyan observed that the right to bail of an accused cannot be withheld as a punishment irrespective of the nature of the crime.

Senior Advocate Sanjay Hegde says the Supreme Court is a “polyvocal court” as it speaks through different Benches, which sometimes address the same issue differently. “Umar Khalid’s bail may not have come before a Bench which has given the recent pro-liberty judgments,” he says, adding that people cannot be kept endlessly in prisons for speeches whose meaning may have been understood in different ways by different people.

‘Travesty of justice’

“It is apparent to all that people accused of heinous crimes such as murder and rape get bail much before Mr. Khalid’s plea will be considered. It is a travesty of justice. It is not Umar but our justice system which is on trial,” says senior advocate Sanjoy Ghose.

According to advocate Soutik Banerjee, Mr. Khalid is a test case for constitutional courts to reaffirm the supremacy of constitutional rights over statutory encumbrances placed by UAPA on bail. “In Umar’s case, where the trial is not likely to be finished anytime soon, four years of pre-trial incarceration amounts to a severe curtailment of his rights under Article 21,” he adds.