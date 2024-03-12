Four-year border row has not served either India or China well: EAM Jaishankar

March 12, 2024 08:54 am | Updated 08:54 am IST - New Delhi

India "never closed doors to talking to Pakistan" but the terrorism issue should be "fair, square at the centre of the conversation", he said

In the backdrop of the nearly-four-year border row with China in eastern Ladakh, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has said the "tension" seen during this period has "not served either of us well". He also asserted that India remains committed to finding a "fair and reasonable outcome" but one that is respectful of agreements and recognises the Line of Actual Control. During a panel discussion at an event held late on Monday evening, the Minister said India "never closed doors to talking to Pakistan" but the terrorism issue should be "fair, square at the centre of the conversation". Also Read | India, China tensions continued through 2021 and 2022, new details reveal Mr. Jaishankar, who recently returned from an official visit to South Korea and Japan, shared his thoughts on a range of issues, from the changing nature of diplomacy to the evolving world order, during the 'Express Adda' in New Delhi. ADVERTISEMENT Later, he also took questions from a section of the audience that included diplomats, businessmen, academics, entrepreneurs, journalists and foreign policy enthusiasts. ALSO READ When will status quo be restored on China border in eastern Ladakh, Congress asks PM

Asked about his views on "offers made from the Chinese side in the past" to resolve the border issue, and whether there was any scenario where he could think that this could actually be resolved, the Minister said, "Any country involved in a boundary dispute negotiating, it has to believe … there has to be a solution."

Questioned whether the current dispensation will get "more empowered with more seats in (Parliament) to talk on the issue", the Union Minister interjected and said, "To me, the territory of India and the fairness of a boundary solution has nothing to do with how many seats … Either it's a good deal or not a good deal. The issue today is not whether you have a political majority or not. It is whether you have a fair deal on the table that is the issue."

Explained | What are the friction points on the LAC?

Mr. Jaishankar, a former foreign secretary, also responded to a query from an audience member on the India-China relationship.

"I think it is in our common interest that we should not have that many forces on the Line of Actual Control. I think it is in our common interest that we should observe the agreements that we have signed. And, I believe that it is not just in common interest, I believe it is in China's interest as well. This tension that we have seen for the last four years has not served either of us well," he said.

"So, the sooner we resolve it, I genuinely believe it is good for both of us. I am still very much committed to finding a fair, reasonable outcome. But one which is respectful of agreements recognises the Line of Actual Control and doesn't seek to change the status quo. That, I think, will be good for both of us," the Minister added.

The eastern Ladakh border standoff erupted on May 5, 2020, following a violent clash in the Pangong Lake area.