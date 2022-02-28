Four Union Ministers to travel to Ukraine’s neighbouring countries to coordinate evacuation of Indians

Indian nationals, evacuated from war-torn Ukraine, upon their arrival at the IGI Airport, in New Delhi, early Sunday, Feb 27, 2022. Air India’s second evacuation flight from Romanian capital Bucharest carrying 250 Indian nationals who were stranded in Ukraine landed at the airport in the early hours of February 27 | Photo Credit: PTI

February 28, 2022 12:17 IST

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting on Ukraine crisis chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 28, 2022