Four TDP Rajya Sabha members join BJP

Four Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Rajya Sabha members, including former Union Minister and Parliamentary Party leader Y.S. Chowdary, have quit the party to join the BJP. The number of TDP members in the Upper House will now be down to two.

Mr. Chowdary confirmed that he is joining the BJP. He is expected to be joined by T.G. Venkatesh, G. Mohan Rao and C.M. Ramesh. Mr. Venkatesh also confirmed the move, saying he was a former member of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad and BJP youth wing Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, so the move was obvious.

“Inspired and encouraged by the impeccable leadership of Narendra Modiji and developmental policies being pursued by him in the overall interest of the nation, we have decided to merge with the BJP with immediate effect,” a resolution of the legislature party of the TDP in the Rajya Sabha signed by Mr. Chowdary read.

Four TDP MPs meet Rajya Sabha Chairperson M. Venkaiah Naidu, along with BJP Working president J.P. Nadda and Leader of the House Thawar Chand Gehlot. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The resolution argued that as per the 10th schedule of the Constitution — which prescribes the anti-defection law — two-thirds of a legislature party can shift loyalties without losing their membership.

“Many leaders of various parties from both the Telugu States are willing to join us. We welcome those leaders and strengthen our party there,” BJP spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao said.

Sources said former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu, who is abroad, spoke to Mr. Chowdary to dissuade him from leaving the party. The TDP leaders have cited “lack of accountability” for the party’s recent poll debacle as the reason for leaving.

The TDP was down from 126 seats in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly to 23, with many of its stalwarts, including Mr. Naidu’s son Nara Lokesh, losing in the elections. In the Lok Sabha, they are down from 15 to three seats.